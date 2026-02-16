Georgia Football Experiences Another Coaching Staff Change Ahead of the 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have had another change to its coaching staff ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparations for the 2026 college football season. One of the first major steps any team must take in order to get ready for next year is to ensure that the team's coaching staff has been fully assembled.

As a part of that assembly, the Dawgs have recently made some changes to its staff, as reports indicate that Jalen Harris will assume the role of assistant wide receivers coach ahead of the Bulldogs' 2026 season.

Harris had been serving as the Bulldogs' assistant director of player development, but will now assume a different role heading into next year. The coach also has playing experience at the collegiate level, as he played tight end for the Auburn Tigers as well as the Colorado Buffalo.

What Harris' New Role Means For the Bulldogs Moving Forward

Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley during warm up before the start of a NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though Harris did not directly play wide receiver during his career, he does have coaching experience at the position and served as UAB's wide receiver coach. He has also been assisting with wide receivers during his time in Athens.

Georgia has already had its fair share of coaching changes throughout the offseason. The Dawgs recently added former player Maurice Smith to their defensive staff and are closing in on adding an outside linebackers coach following the departure of Chidera Uzo-Diribe to the Dallas Cowboys.

Coaches have also been known to switch roles during their time with the Bulldogs. The most notable instance of this took place earlier this offseason when offensive line analysts Phil Rauscher was promoted to offensive line coach.

Given that Harris has experience coaching wide receivers, and has playing experience within the SEC, his addition to Georgia's staff could pay dividends for the Bulldogs wide receiver's this season and the Dawgs could have an extremely explosive offense come 2026.

With the season still months away and coaching hires still taking place, Harris might not be the final coaching change the Bulldogs experience this season. However, it appears that the core pieces of Georgia's staff will remain intact heading into 2026.

Georgia will continue its offseason preparations ahead of its season opener, which will take place on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup are to be announced at a later date.