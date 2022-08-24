Each year, numerous of Georgia's top high school teams and prospects square off in the renowned Corky Kell Classic. At the Corky Kell Classic, numerous prospects turn heads and walk away as winners, Mike Matthews was one of those.

According to 247 Composite Rankings, Mike Matthews is ranked as the 3rd best ATH in the country and the 21st best prospect overall. That is good enough for a 5-star ranking. UGA is among the favorites to land Matthews, but he is one of the highest regarded prospects in the country, so expect plenty of competition.

Matthews took a visit to Athens back in March, and would later earn an offer from UGA in May. Clemson is another school that remains very much in the picture, as does Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and others

This past Friday, when Parkview (GA) battled Johns Creek (GA), Mike Matthews showed why he became a household name on the recruiting trail this past offseason. And he did it by showing out on both sides of the ball.

At receiver, he reeled in 6 catches for 111 yards and 2 TDs. He flashed his ability to make plays at all levels of the field and showed off some serious speed and explosiveness. Defensively, he went up over a defender to come down with an INT, flashing his ball skills.

Matthews is looking to build off a strong junior season in which he finished with over 760 receiving yards and 7 TDs. At this rate, Matthews could blow last year's production out of the water.

Matthews will get more than enough chances this season to validate his hype against top competition as Parkview will take on some of Georgia's top programs in schools like Grayson, Brookwood, and Mill Creek.

Matthews is a name UGA fans should track, as he appears to be a good enough prospect to build a class around.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.