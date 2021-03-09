Looking to the Future - Names to Know at QB

Upon scouting the Elite 11 regional in Carrolton, Georgia this weekend, a few names popped up on my radar. Today, we introduce you to the future of Georgia QB targets.

The University of Georgia is locked up on the quarterback front for the foreseeable future.

They've stacked their current roster with immense talent at the position led by JT Daniels, 2020 signee Carson Beck, and 2021 signee Brock Vandagriff.

Then there's 2022 commit Gunner Stockton on the way. The future is extremely bright it appears at the position. However, that's not stopping Georgia from turning its eyes to the 2023 and 2024 class of signal-callers.

Sunday in Carrolton, Georgia, we got a look at some of the best young talents in both classes at the Elite 11 Regional. Today, I'll introduce you to the next wave of QBs targets for Georgia.

Jadyn Davis, 2024 - Catawba Ridge, SC

Our underclassman top performer at the Elite 11 Regional, Davis stands 6'2, 185 pounds as a rising sophomore, and has a smooth yet explosive throwing motion. He received his first offer the summer headed into his 8th-grade year from Nick Saban at Alabama. He was so impressive at their summer camp that Alabama offered. Now, Georgia, Oregon, Maryland, and South Carolina have joined the mix as well.

2024 is setting to be a loaded class at the quarterback position here in the southeast. And early to start, I'd have to say Davis is on top of it from what I've seen.

Watch for yourself.

Malachi Singleton, 2023 - North Cobb, Ga

Singleton is a young QB that we introduced to our readers here on Dawgs Daily back in June of 2020. Six months later in December, he received an offer from Georgia. Miami, Oregon, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech are among the other schools that have expressed interest after a dominant sophomore season at North Cobb.

Singleton has shown the ability to be deadly accurate, winning the Pro Day competition at the Elite 11 on Sunday. Though he provides a level of explosiveness in the run game as well.

2023 QB, Raheim Jeter - Spartanburg, NC

6'4, 230 pounds, and every bit of it. I first saw Jeter as a freshman at this same event a year ago. He was big then, noticeably more of a physical presence than his freshman peers. And he looks even better as a sophomore. He's lost a bit of that bad weight kids tend to have, a credit to his year of work in between the camps.

His sophomore tape is filled with deep shot after deep shot, and he's added a level of athleticism to his game. He received an offer from Georgia while James Coley was the quarterback's coach, and was on campus for the Missouri game for a visit back in 2019 as a freshman.

Other Names in Attendance:

2023 QB, Grayson Loftis - Gaffney, SC

I'm big on in-person evaluation as a scout. I feel that if you are going to decide which player is better, especially at the quarterback position, you're going to have to go see that person work or play in person. It's the only way to see the intangible aspect of things.

Things like watching Grayson Loftis taking mental reps all day long, at every single drill. And performing extremely well to boot. Smart young football player, that's immensely talented and already understands the mental portion of the game.

2023 QB, Tad Hudson - Hough, NC

In-person evals will give you a great indication on character, work ethic, etc. for any player. But for a quarterback, it's all of those things plus the life of the ball coming off his hands.

Hudson is a player that has an unorthodox throwing motion, but the ball explodes off his hands from every platform and every angle.

It's truly a joy to watch.

2023 QB, RJ Johnson - Westlake, Ga.

Johnson played with some of the best talents in the country as a sophomore a year ago — Dacarri Collins, Jacquez Smith, Leo Blackburn, and Nate Wiggins, all Power 5 players — and he capitalized on every opportunity he was given. Johnson finished third in the entire state of Georgia is passing yards.

2021 QB, Brock Vandagriff - 4169 Yards, 356 attempts 2022 QB, Sam Horn - 3910 yards, 552 attempts 2023 QB, RJ Johnson - 3197 yards, 268 attempts 2022 QB, Gunner Stockton - 3128 yards, 317 attempts

That's two Georgia commits in Vandagriff and Stockton, with Missouri thrown in the mix as well with Sam Horn. That's a lot of firepower, and I expect to see Johnson begin to wrack up the same offer sheets at the gentlemen on that leaderboard with him.

