2021 Georgia Football Commit Makes A Bold Prediction

Lovasea Carroll committed to the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this month on April 9th. It hasn't taken long for Carroll to fall in line with some of the leaders of the 2021 class like David Daniel and Brock Vandagriff when it comes to trying to convince others to commit to the 'G'. However, on Instagram last night, the latest running back to commit to RBU took things a step past recruiting and made a bold prediction.

"Follow Soon To Be Georgia Commit @65ivee" was the caption on a picture of 5-Star offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Many consider Mims to be the best big man in the 2021 class and its certain that he is a tremendous priority for the Bulldogs in this class. Mims's Head Coach at Bleckley County High School, Von Lassiter, told the Bulldog Maven on SI.com in a recent interview that nobody is recruiting Mims as hard as Matt Luke and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lovasea Carroll calling out Amarius Mims as the next to commit to the G

The commitment of Amarius Mims would go a very long way toward Georgia once again being in contention for a top-ranked recruiting class. Also, if Mims were to commit, Lovasea Carroll would likely be assuring himself a premier backfield companion in Lilburn, Georgia native Cody Brown.

Brown and Mims have been very open about intending to play with each other at the college level. The addition of a workhorse, downhill, slashing running back like Brown would create a dynamic tandem in Athens between him and the very versatile and elusive Lovasea Carroll.

The post has since been deleted

