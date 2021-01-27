WATCH: Donovan Westmoreland Breaks Down His Own Highlights

Georgia football's latest commit in the class of 2022 is edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland. He sat down with Dawgs Daily to Grind the Tape.

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class has gotten off to a hot start here in the state of Georgia. All of their first six commits in 2022 hail from the Peach State, including their latest commit Donovan Westmoreland.

Westmoreland plays defensive end for Griffin High School in Griffin, Georgia, and possesses an impressive skillset for someone who is relatively new to the edge-rushing position.

He's coached by Kareem Reid. Reid himself was a former defensive end in college himself.

Both Westmoreland and Reid joined Dawgs Daily on our latest episode of Grind the Tape.

Enjoy, as we take a look at Donovan's junior year tape with him and his head coach.

Takeaways

Burst

Westmoreland's initial step and quickness are on par with any edge defender in his class. He places offensive tackles in extremely tough positions immediately off the snap with his lightning-quick first step. At the very least, he's going to provide an immediate speed rushing presence the moment he steps foot on campus.

Athleticism

He's an extremely fluid athlete, which is something that comes from being a multi-dimensional athlete. Westmoreland has a basketball background and is currently running track for Griffin high school. He's rarely found in a bad body position on the field.

Work Ethic

It's clear when you hear coach Reid talk about Westmoreland that he's a young man that has an incredible work ethic and willingness to learn. He's new to the defensive end position and yet he's becoming a refined technician with his pass-rushing moves. That's a direct indication of not only a hard worker, but a quick study as well.

You may also like

Richard LeCounte Ranked No. 15 Safety in 2021 NFL Draft

Official Measurements for Georgia Players at Senior Bowl

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.