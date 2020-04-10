BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Kirby Smart Calls His Shot

Peyton Sosebee

Kirby Smart is not known for giving out information. In fact, Smart is cut from the Saban cloth in a lot of ways, but none more than the steps he takes to protect information. If he doesn't have to talk about it, he won't. However, last week he left a trail of information and called his shot. 

“It’s very unique and I think we will work our way through it. I’ll also say this, there are a lot of kids in the 2021 lass who are already fed up with it (recruiting during the pandemic) Because when you think about it, the recruiting has ramped up because we’re not really spending time with our players because they’re not on campus. If you talk to a 2021 prospect right now, he’s averaging about 10 to 15 calls a day and he’s fed up with. So, a lot of those kids are going to make their decisions maybe a little sooner than anticipated.”

That was what Kirby Smart had to say on the Finebaum show last week in regards to the impact this pandemic has had on recruiting. Fast forward seven days and Smart has added not one but two of the nation's top players into the 2021 class. Micah Morris and Lovasea Carrol made their announcements less than 24 hours apart. 

Neither were expected to commit this early. 

When Sam Pittman left it was thought that Micah Morris was going to take a while to build the relationship with Matt Luke before he went public with his commitment, but he surprised all of Dawg Nation Wednesday by announcing his commitment. 

Lovasea Carrol took visits during the Texas A&M and South Carolina games this past season and that is all he needed to see in person at Georgia. 

We discussed how the Georgia coaching staff was uniquely qualified for this situation. Every recruit we speak to about the staff they talk about how it's more than just football. It's more than just what can they bring to the program. Georgia's coaches go out of their way to build relationships with these young men and it's paying dividends during a time where coaches elsewhere are bombarding them with the sole intention of landing their commitment. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Recruiting: Weekly Round Up

Despite the country still being slowed by the coronavirus. It was a busy recruiting week for Georgia Football. A couple of commits, and several top lists.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football's Own Jake Fromm One of 58 invited to Virtual NFL Draft

Georgia QB Jake Fromm is one of 58 NFL prospects receiving an invitation to participate in the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft. What it means for his draft positioning.

Chris Allen

2023 WR, Cayden Lee Talks Recent offer from Georgia Football

Back in February we told you to remember a freshman by the name of Cayden Lee. Well, he received an offer from Georgia on Thursday.

Brooks Austin

Lovasea Carroll Commits to Georgia Football

Georgia adds another talented prospect in the 2021 with Peach State ties in 4-Star running back Lovasea Carroll.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson

WATCH: What Micah Morris Brings to 2021 Georgia Recruiting Class

Georgia received its fifth football commitment in the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday. Today, we take a look a what Micah Morris brings to the class.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: New targets appear in the transfer portal for the Bulldogs

With most of Georgia's original targets already committed else where, new names have emerged for the Bulldogs.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football Becomes The Latest To Offer Gunnar Helm

2021 Tight End Gunnar Helm's recruitment has caught fire. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the latest to offer the Colorado native.

BGilmer18

Former Georgia Football RB Now Falcon, Todd Gurley is Feeding Atlanta

In his return to the Peach State former Georgia Football RB now Falcon, Todd Gurley is helping feed Atlanta through his newest philanthropic adventure.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Makes Top 8 For Tony Grimes

Tony Grimes narrows the field on his birthday. Georgia has make the Top 8 for the top ranked corner in 2021.

BGilmer18

Micah Morris Commits to Georgia Football

4-star offensive tackle, Micah Morris has made his college decision. He announced today on Twitter that he is committed to Georgia.

Brooks Austin