Kirby Smart Calls His Shot

Kirby Smart is not known for giving out information. In fact, Smart is cut from the Saban cloth in a lot of ways, but none more than the steps he takes to protect information. If he doesn't have to talk about it, he won't. However, last week he left a trail of information and called his shot.

“It’s very unique and I think we will work our way through it. I’ll also say this, there are a lot of kids in the 2021 lass who are already fed up with it (recruiting during the pandemic) Because when you think about it, the recruiting has ramped up because we’re not really spending time with our players because they’re not on campus. If you talk to a 2021 prospect right now, he’s averaging about 10 to 15 calls a day and he’s fed up with. So, a lot of those kids are going to make their decisions maybe a little sooner than anticipated.”

That was what Kirby Smart had to say on the Finebaum show last week in regards to the impact this pandemic has had on recruiting. Fast forward seven days and Smart has added not one but two of the nation's top players into the 2021 class. Micah Morris and Lovasea Carrol made their announcements less than 24 hours apart.

Neither were expected to commit this early.

When Sam Pittman left it was thought that Micah Morris was going to take a while to build the relationship with Matt Luke before he went public with his commitment, but he surprised all of Dawg Nation Wednesday by announcing his commitment.

Lovasea Carrol took visits during the Texas A & M and South Carolina games this past season and that is all he needed to see in person at Georgia.

We discussed how the Georgia coaching staff was uniquely qualified for this situation. Every recruit we speak to about the staff they talk about how it's more than just football. It's more than just what can they bring to the program. Georgia's coaches go out of their way to build relationships with these young men and it's paying dividends during a time where coaches elsewhere are bombarding them with the sole intention of landing their commitment.

