Dakota Mitchell began receiving offers from Power 5 schools and powerhouse programs such as Florida, Tennessee, and LSU in October of 2019, his junior year. Then late January and early February rolled around and his recruitment took off like a rocket.

A flurry of big-time offers came pouring in, along with being invited to the Under Armour All-American game. February 11th is when Georgia officially offered Mitchell and Dawgs Daily on SI.com conducted an interview with the talented Winter Park, Florida native on the offer and background behind it shortly after.

Now, we have caught up with Mitchell once again as he explains to us where he is at with his recruitment process at this time and his relationship with UGA.

Mitchell explained his de-commitment from LSU mainly was, "Just me feeling other schools. It had nothing to do with LSU coaches." Later Mitchell would go on to say that a comfort level with the school he attends is going to be his major driving factor and that he, "wasn't comfortable with LSU like that."

Dawgs Daily on SI.com asked Mitchell was schools stayed in touch with him and recruited him intently even after committing to LSU and Mitchell noted, "Georgia and Florida mostly stayed in touch then, but after de-committing I feel more relaxed and can really think about where I really want to be at for the next 3-4 years so I think it was best for me to do that."

Mitchell indicated that Georgia and Coach Charlton Warren have been a strong presence throughout but especially since the de-commitment from LSU. By Mitchell's account, Georgia is recruiting him very hard and Warren has made it clear they would like him to be a Bulldog.

Evidence of this was apparent by the swiftness with which Georgia's graphics team sent Mitchell an edit after the announcement of his de-commitment. The interest is definitely heightened on Mitchell's side as he stated, "Georgia leads right now, they're #1 for me." However, we expect Florida, who also made the Top 3 for Mitchell before his initial commitment to LSU, to factor in strongly for the Sunshine State product.

Dakota Mitchell received this edit from UGA within hours of his de-commitment from LSU.

SCOUTING REPORT

Mitchell is underrated. A 3-Star rating doesn't do justice to what he brings to the table. As a defensive back, he is decisive, quick to close on routes, hard-hitting, and possesses excellent ball skills.

Mitchell shows great athleticism and versatility by also playing both running back and receiver on the offensive side of the ball for Winter Park. Also, despite not being the biggest safety in the world, he shows no hesitation when it comes to rolling down and playing in the box. When Mitchell pursues the ball, he arrives with bad intentions. The physicality in Mitchell's skill set could allow him to be used a variety of ways inside a Smart/Lanning defense.

