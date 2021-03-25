What Does Starks Bring to 2022 Class

What does Malaki Starks bring to the table for Georgia? He becomes the ninth commitment in the 2022 class for Georgia and the eighth commit from the state.

Malaki Starks is a rare athlete. It is not often you have football players that enter college with an immensely high ceiling on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

That's exactly what Starks is.

As Starks mentioned during his commitment ceremony on Thursday, the nation's top-3 programs in terms of recruiting — Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia — were the last programs standing for the Jefferson High school product.

Choosing Georgia, his high school football a mere 30 minutes from Sanford Stadium, Starks is almost as homegrown as they come.

He becomes the ninth commitment in the 2022 class for Georgia and the eighth commit from the state of Georgia.

So, what exactly does Starks bring to the table for Georgia? Well, of the Final Three schools recruiting him, Georgia was the only team to recruit him to play both sides of the football in college.

He projects as a safety defensively, and offensively just get him the football and let him make plays. That appears to be the gameplan for Georgia moving forward.

Starks is more explosive on tape with the ball in his hands than any other threat available in the 2022 class. He pulls away from would-be tacklers with such ease, yet is powerful upon contact, all paired with elite horizontally agility and the ability to regain speed quickly.

On defense, he's a striker. Those explosive traits allow him to get to places on the field that others simply cannot, and when he arrives on contact it's devastating.

Starks has stated that despite committing prior to the NCAA quiet period beginning in June, he will be taking his official visits. He hasn't yet scheduled them, but is preparing to take them.

