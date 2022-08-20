Buford high school is home to some of the best talent in the country, and KingJoseph Edwards could very well be the most highly touted player on the roster. Fortunately for UGA fans, the Dawgs have done a great job early on with Edwards and are set up to make a run for him down the stretch.

According to the 247 Composite Rankings, Edwards is rated as the 4th best ATH in the country and the 12th best player overall in the 2024 class. He has blown up on the trail in the past year, accumulating offers from schools like Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, LSU, Tennessee, and numerous others.

Still, just a couple of schools stand out for Edwards, and Georgia is on that list. Those schools are Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Texas, and Alabama. When asked about what puts Georgia towards the top of his list, he raved about his relationship with Kirby Smart and OLB coach Chidrea Uzo-Diribe.

While his recruitment is starting to take shape, Edwards is in no hurry to make a decision as he is aiming for a commitment around this time next year. Still, his recruitment is one for UGA fans to track. He is one of the best prospects in the country, so the competition will be stiff for Kirby Smart and his recruiting staff.

Even with the stiff competition, there are a few notable things working in the Dawgs' favor. Edwards is an instate kid, which naturally gives UGA a leg up, and Georgia's recent success at recruiting and developing LBs and EDGE rushers gives UGA a firm foundation to build on. UGA has made him a priority, and it is working.

Don't just take it from me. Edwards himself had some high praise for Georgia.

"Ultimately it’s about me feeling comfortable and having a good relationship with the coaches, and we have that. I speak to Uzo often. They are definitely persistent. If they keep up the consistency I will definitely end up at UGA."

Whatever UGA is doing is working, and if they keep it up, that should be enough for Edwards to jump on board, and that is coming from him.

Still, there is a lot of time between now and next August, so there is plenty of time for things to change. Regardless, expect UGA to be in this one until the end.

