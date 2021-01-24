2022 Recruiting Class Starting to Take Shape, Who's Next?

Georgia football is up to six commitments in the 2022 recruiting class as the recruiting cycle begins to heat up, we bring you what you need to know.

As 2021 recruiting class begins to come to a close, Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is beginning to really take off. In the last two months, the Bulldogs have received three commitments from some of the state's top talent.

Today, we review who's already a member of the class, and provide a list of top targets that could be next to commit to Georgia.

Commits

Marquise Groves-Killebrew - CB

You'd be hard-pressed to find a young athlete with as much to live up to as Marquise Groves-Killebrew. His uncle is former Texas linebacker Robert Killebrew, who won a national title with the Longhorns in 2005. One of his cousins his NFL Hall of Famer running back Emmitt Smith, and another one of his cousins is wide receiver, DeVante Parker.

It's really not fair to have that many legacies to live up to, but Groves-Killebrew seems to be doing fine. He is currently on the All-American Bowl roster and he has scholarship offers from elite schools all over the country. He was also the first commit in the 2022 class for Georgia and has done a great job recruiting others in this class.

Deyon Bouie - ATH

If he stays committed, Deyon Bouie will remind Georgia fans of Mecole Hardman. The athlete from Bainbridge has SEC star potential as a defensive back or as a wide receiver, much like Hardman did when he joined Georgia in 2016. Also like Hardman, it's hard to say right now what position he will play in college.

Though, as it sits right now, Bouie will most likely play defensive back in Athens. He missed a large portion of his 2020 season but is back making plays on the 7on7 circuit this winter.

Tyre West - DL

The last two recruiting classes have produced a freshman phenom on the defensive line. Tyre West could be next. At 6-3 and 280 lbs., West is already near SEC size and he's not even a high school senior yet. He is a powerful run stopper with the potential of becoming a solid pass rusher.

There are moments through games where West appears to be one of the best players in the country. As he matures physically it will be important to see if consistency can be developed.

C.J. Washington - ATH

C.J. Washington is from Chubbtown, Georgia. Well, it's actually now known as Cedartown, Georgia but that's simply a formality, especially when talking about Washington. He's cut from the exact same cloth as former Georgia running back, Nick Chubb. He's all about his business, no-nonsense, and passionate young man.

The thing about Washington is he's 6'1, 230 pounds and there's really no telling where he will play in college. He plays defensive end in high school, he is being recruited by Georgia's inside linebacker coach in Glenn Schumann, and he's told Dawgs Daily that running back coach Dell McGee has even expressed interest in giving him a shot at running back in college.

Darris Smith - EDGE

Long. Long. Long. Darris Smith is 6'6. 230 pounds and he's not even close to reaching his physical peak. In fact, he's really just beginning to fill out. As an edge rusher at Appling County this year he showed extreme athleticism and burst for a player his size.

Thoughts of Lorenzo Carter and Leonard Floyd should come to mind when watching Smith play, he's the next iteration of this long, wirey players.

Donovan Westmoreland - OLB

Outside linebacker, Donovan Westmoreland is Georgia's latest commit. The OLB from Griffin High School in Griffin, Georgia has seen his recruitment take off dramatically over the last 6 months. In July of 2020, Westmoreland received his first offer from Akron, now he's a Georgia Bulldog commit. He's only getting better, and he's only getting bigger.

Who Could Be Next?

ATH - Malakai Starks

DL - Mykel Williams

RB - Emmanuel Henderson

DB - Emory Floyd

OLB - Daniel Martin

WR - Sam M'Bake

WR - AJ Johnson

