Georgia Stands Out Early to 2026 QB Julian Lewis

Georgia is an early factor for Julian Lewis, one of the best 2026 prospects in the country.

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th.

While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen offers to his name from schools like UGA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others, Lewis has solidified himself as one of the best 2026 prospects in the nation. 

With all that attention at a young age comes a lot of expectations, but that pressure is something Lewis doesn't shy away from. 

"My family and my coaches understand everything that has come my way so far. We all know how far I have to go still. For me, offers, attention, and recognition all mean one thing. Keep working."

Lewis is in no hurry to pick a school. In fact, he is planning to take plenty of visits this fall, including two to UGA. 

The Bulldogs have only offered a handful of prospects in the 2026 class, and Lewis is one. Lewis also happens to be the only QB the Dawgs have offered, so you get the feeling that Georgia will be in this one until the end. 

"Everything about Georgia stands out. Great facilities, coaches, and atmosphere. I plan to visit at least 2 times during the season. Coach Smart, Coach Monken, and Coach Faulkner are people I could see myself playing for one day."

As of today, Lewis isn't ready to name any top schools and is focused on building relationships and checking out some programs in person. He plans on visiting somewhere almost every weekend this fall.

Still, fans shouldn't have to wait super long until Lewis has made a college decision. Once he does make his decision, he plans to hit the ground running and start recruiting for whichever school is lucky enough to land his commitment.

"My dad and I will take our time with this process. It won’t be super late though. I want to help build a class of elite guys and I know the sooner I lock in the easier it’ll be for them." - Lewis on a potential commitment timeline 

Once his recruitment truly takes shape, it will be one that Georgia fans will want to keep track of. The competition will be stiff, and there will be plenty of schools lined up waiting for what could be the best QB in the 2026 recruiting class. 

