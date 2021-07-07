AJ Harris Announces Top Schools

One of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2023, AJ Harris has announced his top schools in his recruitment.

Number two cornerback in the 2023 class, AJ Harris, just released his top schools currently in his recruitment. With Georgia being one of those top schools and is one of the major contenders to the land one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class.

As you would expect, many of these top schools are some of the major college programs in the world today. The list includes Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, LSI, Auburn, Utah, Alabama, Norte Dame, USC, Florida, Texas A&M, and Miami. All these are vying for the current five-star out of Phenix City, Alabama.

Harris went on to note that the next announcement he will make will be his college commitment.

247Sports rates Harris as the 23rd overall prospect in the 23 class and is the fourth-best player out of the state of Alabama. At 6-foot-2, 180, he brings all the physical traits that the Dawgs want in a cornerback.

When turning on the rising junior's tape, you see a young cornerback who has a nose for the football with good ball skills along with great speed. Harris is a two-way player for Glenwood High School as he plays WR and is a kick returner and corner.

Harris has impressed with his abilities to sit in zone coverage and read the quarterback's eyes and find out where he will go with the ball. This is just one of the many things that stand out on tape when watching his sophomore highlights.

Harris will undoubtedly continue to improve as a young cornerback and be one of the most sought-after players in 2023. Georgia's recruitment of the Alabama native is promising as they are right up with some of the top schools.

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.