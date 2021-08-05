BREAKING: Carlton Madden Releases Top-5

Georgia target Carlton Madden has cut his list to five, including the Bulldogs as we near his commitment in mid September.

Georgia has been on a bit of a recruiting tear as of late, with two commits coming in on the week and more expected by the week's end. That momentum continued today as Carlton Madden, an EDGE rusher from Cedar Grove High School in Dekalb, Georgia has narrowed his list to five.

Colorado, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee have made the final cut, with Georgia expected to be in the lead for the in-state prospect.

Madden was once committed to Colorado before he saw his stock sky rocket this offseason due to exceptional performances at several different camp settings.

The lifting of the NCAA dead period was a huge benefit to the three-star linebacker out of the state of Georgia, as he had no real game film from the 2020 season to show college coaches. Once again, being able to go on campus and participate in camps this summer has been where programs have done most of their player evaluations.

While some prospects may not flourish during these camps, others spring up the board as coaches take notice. At 6'3, 233 pounds, Madden has the jaw-dropping physical ability, and it's resulted in several Power 5 offers from some of the nation's premier programs.

He enters his senior season at Cedar Grove with a commitment date set for September 18th.

