WATCH: Breaking the Huddle, Ep. 2 w/ 2023 Dual Sports Star Dylan Lonergan

Dylan Lonergan is the top dual sport athlete in 2023 as a quarterback and pitcher. He took the time out of his busy schedule to join us for an episode of Breaking the Huddle.

Dylan Lonergan is not your everyday great football player. Sure, he holds nearly a dozen Power-5 offers in football from some of the biggest programs in the country, but he's also one of the nation's top baseball prospects.

Lonergan is currently a top-20 caliber baseball player in the class of 2023 and is slotted to be a mid to late first-round draft pick if he chooses the baseball route. In just his sophomore season at Brookwood, Lonergan is constantly throwing in the low 90's with great command on the mound.

Though there's still some time before that decision needs to be made, it's going to be a tough one. As of right now, his plan is to play both baseball and football in college. So, he's in the midst of quite the summer schedule.

In between playing with the baseball team this spring, Lonergan is balancing offseason workouts with Brookwood High school for football, as well as school. He took the time out of his busy schedule to join us for an episode of Breaking the Huddle.

WATCH: FULL EPISODE OF BREAKING THE HUDDLE

"Whichever ball is in his hand at that moment."

That was Dylan's father, Dan Longergan's response when asked which sport his son loves the most.

"When he's on the mound, he's in love with that sport. When the football is in his hands, he's a football player. Though, there's no better position in all of sports than quarterback."

Dan Lonergan speaks from experience as well. He played the quarterback position at Penn State in the early 1980s. The Nittany Lions were one of the first schools to offer Lonergan.

As for where Georgia fits in for Lonergan, they are one of the few schools that holds a premier program in both football and baseball though that quarterback room is awfully jam-packed with Vandagriff in 2021 and Gunner Stockton in 2022.

The Diamond Dawgs offered Lonergan in the 8th grade and he talks to head baseball coach Scott Sinclair as well as Buster Faulkner and Todd Monken from the football staff as well on a rather regular occasion.

You May Also Like

Tom Crean and UGA Share Blame for Georgia Basketball Exodus

Coveted Player Walter Nolen Cuts List to Eight

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.