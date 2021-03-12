WATCH: Kojo Talks Top-5, Workout with Terrence Edwards

Kojo Antwi is a talented wide receiver prospect from the state of Georgia and has recently released his Top-5. He updates his recruitment here on Dawgs Daily.

The state of Georgia is continuing to produce some of the nation's top targets at the wide receiver position, and the class of 2022 is one of the deepest yet.

One of those names atop most college program's boards for this class is Lambert High School product Kojo Antwi.

Antwi is a 6'1, 190-pound wide receiver that is packed with explosive traits in every part of his game. He possesses physical traits that have schools like Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and USC clamoring for his services.

Those five schools are the last ones remaining as Antwi has narrowed his list to five.

Antwi has this calm demeanor about him. He's not the loudest in the group at practice or during a workout, in fact, he's oftentimes the quietest. There's a sense of calmness about him, everything seems smooth on the surface.

That is until he begins to play the game of football.

From that point forward, it's the football equivalent of watching a fireworks display. Every movement, every step, every catch, exploding with energy and flashes of power. And he's only getting started.

Despite being so emotionally and physically mature, Antwi is only 16-years old. He will turn 17 on May 17th of this year. In a day and age where a lot of prospects are 18 before they even enter their senior year, Kojo will have just turned 17.

Antwi plays for Hustle Inc's 18U team with current Georgia commits Gunner Stockton and Marquis Groves-Killebrew and there's a good bit of discussion about maybe one day playing together in college. Oscar Delp, DeNylon Morrissette, Marcus Allen, Daniel Martin, JQ Hardaway, Janiron Bonner, and more are all 2022 graduates that Georgia has offered and are pursuing that are spending a good bit of time together this summer.