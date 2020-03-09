Georgia Recruiting: The Quiet Confidence of Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon, despite starting to play football at a very young age, did not always grow up with dreams of playing college ball or in the NFL. He just played because he loved the game. It actually wasn't until he was playing middle school ball, about to make the transition to high school, that he realized he had some special abilities and began to dream of more.

At Paulding County High School, Smael Mondon would go about beginning to make these newfound dreams come true. Let's be clear though, the dream was not about Smael Mondon just making it big-time and having the big contract from a pro team, the endorsements, and the fame. No, the dream was, and now is, more than that.

"I knew that I was playing well and had a lot of ability once I got into middle school ball and then as I got to play a lot and then start as a freshman, I knew it could be something. I knew if I kept working hard and grinding, I might be able to play in college and maybe even the NFL and hopefully make enough money to take care of my family."

Smael Mondon on a visit to Georgia - Instagram @4smael

A player that is about to see this same dream become reality is Isaiah Simmons, the now-former Clemson Tiger, who is likely to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft. Simmons was the name that Mondon mentioned when asked who he models his game after. "I just think he plays the game the right way. He's very athletic and has great versatility and those are all things I would like to be able to do at the next level," said Mondon of Simmons.

Already standing 6'3" and weighing 220 pounds heading into his senior year of high school, the physical similarities between Mondon and Simmons are there. Simmons measured at 6'4", 238 pounds at the NFL Combine. Simmons also blew people away with his 4.39 forty yard dash. Mondon stated that he'd be in the low 4.5 range if he ran the forty today.

Not only does Mondon display freakish athleticism and playmaking ability on the gridiron, but he's also one of the best triple jumpers in the entire state of Georgia in track and field. Despite obviously possessing the athletic ability and skills to go to camps and combines and impress scouts, coaches, and recruiting gurus, he never has.

Mondon has simply relied on his high school team activities and games and has put together impressive film. He has just worked hard, not done a great deal of self-promotion, and has been rewarded with offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and a host of other perennial championship contenders and Power 5 programs.

As far as Georgia is concerned, Mondon says, "I talk to Coach Schumann and Coach Lanning a lot. Of course, I enjoy it when I get to talk to Coach Smart. They are all just very genuine guys and coaches that are going to keep things real and be honest with you." Mondon is continuing to build relationships with several staffs at this point and indicated he's been to Georgia enough times and feels comfortable enough with the facilities and the campus that he's not sure what the plans going forward in terms of visits will be.

Smael wants to play with other guys that are driven and play the game in a wide-open fashion as he does. Barrett Carter is a player that he's acquired mutual respect for. Carter, ironically enough, also told Bulldog Maven last month that he patterns his game after Isaiah Simmons, so they are like-minded in how they want to play the game. Mondon met Carter on a visit at UGA and said, "I had watched his highlights and knew he was a great player and then I met him at UGA on a visit and he was really cool. We also spent some time together at Auburn. He's definitely somebody I'd like to play with."

Smael has also crossed paths with Kamar Wilcoxson, a current Florida commit, and Tony Grimes, the top corner in the country that is a high priority for Georgia and has a lot of interest in the Dawgs as well. Both of them are players that he has admiration for and wouldn't mind playing on the same defense as, to say the least.

This is not a recruitment process that anybody should expect to come to a conclusion any time soon. Smael is going to enjoy his senior season and take his time building relationships with the programs and the coaches recruiting him. Mondon is a leader for his Paulding County High School team that plays in an incredibly difficult region. Smael has stayed loyal to the program despite losing records each of his first three seasons.

The 5-star and his Patriots teammates are working hard to make the playoffs in his final year. Mondon himself is in no way content with even his stellar play, on both sides of the ball, in his first three seasons. When asked what are some things he specifically will be working on to improve his game during his final high school campaign, Mondon responded, "I'd like to play more downhill and attack. I want to just trust my instincts."

Smael Mondon's highlights:

Those instincts and a great work ethic have helped a grounded and loyal young man turn into one of the most coveted prospects in the country. Rest assured that Georgia will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to trying to land this in-state phenom. Mondon definitely has a good rapport with the Dawgs, but the recruitment is far from over and a decision is a long way off most likely. In the meantime, just enjoy getting to witness a very talented player handle a high profile recruiting process with maturity, humility, and a constant drive that keeps pushing him to new heights.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.