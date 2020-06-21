Tony Grimes is the most coveted cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class. Grimes is an SI All American candidate and the No. 1 overall Corner in the 2021 class.

Though he considered reclassifying into the 2020 class, Grimes ultimately decided to play out his senior year and early enroll to the college of his choice in December. The Virginia Beach native will decide between Georgia, Texas A & M, North Carolina, and Ohio State on June 30th.

DawgsDailySI's Lead Recruiting Analyst Blayne Gilmer reported, "Georgia has been in contact with Grimes and his family regularly. In fact, it’s safe to say that Georgia is taking a whole staff approach to recruiting the Virginia Beach native. The Dawgs staff appears to have to have come across as genuine and caring about the 5-Star’s development as a player and a young man because that has been made very clear as a top priority by the the Grimes family."

With Georgia set to lose 5 or 6 defensive backs after the 2020 season the NFL, the Bulldogs have made Grimes a priority in this class.

In an interview with DawgsDailySI back in February, Grimes said, "What really stands out to me about Georgia is the coaching staff. Especially the defensive coaching staff. The D-Line coach, the Corner's coach, all the way to Coach Smart. With Coach Warren's background, he understands what it takes to be a top pick, what it takes to be in the NFL as a Corner. He teaches the game well. Coach Kirby Smart, he's a great Head Coach. He knows how to teach the game and get players prepared to go into the league. Also, the strength and conditioning coach. Player development."

Despite the Top-4, it's looking like North Carolina and Georgia are the teams to beat for the nation's top cornerback.