Georgia Recruiting: Tony Grimes Announces Decision Date

Brent Wilson

Tony Grimes is the most coveted cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class. Grimes is an SI All American candidate and the No. 1 overall Corner in the 2021 class.

Though he considered reclassifying into the 2020 class, Grimes ultimately decided to play out his senior year and early enroll to the college of his choice in December. The Virginia Beach native will decide between Georgia, Texas A&M, North Carolina, and Ohio State on June 30th. 

DawgsDailySI's Lead Recruiting Analyst Blayne Gilmer reported, "Georgia has been in contact with Grimes and his family regularly. In fact, it’s safe to say that Georgia is taking a whole staff approach to recruiting the Virginia Beach native. The Dawgs staff appears to have to have come across as genuine and caring about the 5-Star’s development as a player and a young man because that has been made very clear as a top priority by the the Grimes family."

With Georgia set to lose 5 or 6 defensive backs after the 2020 season the NFL, the Bulldogs have made Grimes a priority in this class. 

In an interview with DawgsDailySI back in February, Grimes said, "What really stands out to me about Georgia is the coaching staff. Especially the defensive coaching staff. The D-Line coach, the Corner's coach, all the way to Coach Smart. With Coach Warren's background, he understands what it takes to be a top pick, what it takes to be in the NFL as a Corner. He teaches the game well. Coach Kirby Smart, he's a great Head Coach. He knows how to teach the game and get players prepared to go into the league. Also, the strength and conditioning coach. Player development."

Despite the Top-4, it's looking like North Carolina and Georgia are the teams to beat for the nation's top cornerback.

Lovasea Carroll Shuts Down His Recruitment

Georgia's lone running back commit has now decided to shut down his recruitment and stay committed to Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Buy or Sell: Heisman Hype around Zamir White

There has been a lot of buzz in regards to Georgia Bulldog running back Zamir White bringing home the Heisman trophy but should fans buy into the hype or ignore all of the noise?

Jonathan Williams

Kirby Smart Finally Showing Signs of Change in 2020

The investment on the offensive coaching staff at the University of Georgia shows that Kirby Smart is finally showing signs of change heading into 2020.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Freshman Faces: TE, Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington is on par with just about any tight end in the country, and is as physically impressive as any freshman could ever be.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football RB, Isaiah Crowell Listed as Most-Hyped Recruit of All Time

Isaiah Crowell was a five star running back in 2011 and was the concensus top running back in the country, he was extremely hyped coming to Georgia.

Brooks Austin

James Williams Dwindles it Down to Two

James Williams has narrowed his list of potential colleges down to two schools and has included the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Freshmen Faces: Mekhail Sherman - Inside or Outside backer?

Mekhail Sherman is a versatile linebacker with the ability to play both inside and out, he arrives at Georgia with tremendous amounts of potential as a freshman.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Redcoat Band to replace "Tara's Theme"

Georgia's Redcoat Band will no longer play "Tara's Theme" after football games.

Brent Wilson

Will Demetris Robertson and Kearis Jackson Finally Flourish?

Dominick Blaylock is expected to be back to full speed by Alabama, which leaves room for Kearis Jackson and Demetris Robertson to finally flouris. But will they?

Jonathan Williams

Mecole Hardman Talks How Georgia Prepared him for the NFL

Mecole Hardman spent three years at Georgia before becoming second round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. He talks about how UGA prepared him for the NFL.

Brooks Austin