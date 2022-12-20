Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff are closing in on another elite recruiting class. Before we head into ESD, it's time to look back and see how we got here.

November 2019

RB Treyaun Webb Commits to Georgia

September 2020

TE Pearce Spurlin Commits to Georgia '

January 2021

RB Treyaun Webb Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Florida

February 2021

WR Daquayvious Sorey Commits to Georgia

September 2021

DB Kayin Lee Commits to Georgia

OL Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia

November 2021

OL RyQueze McElderry Commits to Georgia

WR Raymond Cottrell Commits to Georgia

January 2022

TE Lawson Luckie Commits to Georgia

February 2022

DB Kayin Lee Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with either OSU or Auburn

WR Daquayvious Sorey Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Auburn

March 2022

DB Antione Jackson Commits to Georgia

April 2022

EDGE Gabriel Harris Commits to Georgia

DB Justyn Rhett Commits to Georgia

June 2022

DB AJ Harris Commits to Georgia

LB CJ Allen Commits to Georgia

OL Joshua Miller Commits to Georgia

K Peyton Woodring Commits to Georgia

July 2022

DB Daniel Harris Commits to Georgia

DB Joenel Aguero Commits to Georgia

LB Raylen Wilson Commits to Georgia

LB Troy Bowles Commits to Georgia

OL Kelton Smith Commits to Georgia

WR Yazeed Haynes Commits to Georgia

DL Jamaal Jarrett Commits to Georgia

OL RyQueze McElderry Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Alabama

DB Antione Jackson Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Miami

August 2022

OL Monroe Freeling Commits to Georgia

September 2022

WR Tyler Williams Commits to Georgia

October 2022

DB Chris Peal Commits to Georgia

RB Roderick Robinson Flips to Georgia from UCLA

November 2022

WR Anthony Evans Flips from Oklahoma to Georgia

DB Daniel Harris Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with UGA or Penn State

December 2022

EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia

OT Jamal Meriweather Flips to Georgia from UCF

