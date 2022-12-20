How Did We Get Here? Month by Month Look at UGAs 2023 Recruiting Class
Georgia is about to sign yet another top 3 recruiting class. So, how did we get here?
Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff are closing in on another elite recruiting class. Before we head into ESD, it's time to look back and see how we got here.
November 2019
- RB Treyaun Webb Commits to Georgia
September 2020
- TE Pearce Spurlin Commits to Georgia '
January 2021
- RB Treyaun Webb Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Florida
February 2021
- WR Daquayvious Sorey Commits to Georgia
September 2021
- DB Kayin Lee Commits to Georgia
- OL Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia
November 2021
- OL RyQueze McElderry Commits to Georgia
- WR Raymond Cottrell Commits to Georgia
January 2022
- TE Lawson Luckie Commits to Georgia
February 2022
- DB Kayin Lee Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with either OSU or Auburn
- WR Daquayvious Sorey Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Auburn
March 2022
- DB Antione Jackson Commits to Georgia
Scroll to Continue
Read More
April 2022
- EDGE Gabriel Harris Commits to Georgia
- DB Justyn Rhett Commits to Georgia
June 2022
- DB AJ Harris Commits to Georgia
- LB CJ Allen Commits to Georgia
- OL Joshua Miller Commits to Georgia
- K Peyton Woodring Commits to Georgia
July 2022
- DB Daniel Harris Commits to Georgia
- DB Joenel Aguero Commits to Georgia
- LB Raylen Wilson Commits to Georgia
- LB Troy Bowles Commits to Georgia
- OL Kelton Smith Commits to Georgia
- WR Yazeed Haynes Commits to Georgia
- DL Jamaal Jarrett Commits to Georgia
- OL RyQueze McElderry Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Alabama
- DB Antione Jackson Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with Miami
August 2022
- OL Monroe Freeling Commits to Georgia
September 2022
- WR Tyler Williams Commits to Georgia
October 2022
- DB Chris Peal Commits to Georgia
- RB Roderick Robinson Flips to Georgia from UCLA
November 2022
- WR Anthony Evans Flips from Oklahoma to Georgia
- DB Daniel Harris Decommits from Georgia - Expected to sign with UGA or Penn State
December 2022
- EDGE Samuel M'Pemba Commits to Georgia
- OT Jamal Meriweather Flips to Georgia from UCF
You May Also Like:
- FINAL: Georgia Thumps Notre Dame by Double Digits
- Transfer Portal Hitting SEC Power Hard
- Two Georgia Players Named First Team AP All-Americans
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE