Jackson Meeks Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Everyone loves a good comeback story. Jackson Meeks has exactly that. 

Meeks, a breakout star for Central-Phenix High School in Phenix City, Alabama, tore his ACL in 10th grade. This was an injury that forced him into a grueling rehab process and hampered his performance in his junior campaign. However, Meeks has proved fully healthy and better than ever to start his senior year with explosive performances in his first three games compiling well over 400 yards.

The Saturday after his breakout performance against national power Hoover High School, Cortez Hankton and members of the UGA staff contacted Meeks. According to Meeks, Hankton was impressed with the explosiveness and the toughness he displayed. By the Tuesday after Meeks had an official offer and Meeks told Dawgs Daily on SI.com from that point onward he was, “really focusing on mainly UGA and getting to know the staff and the university better.”

After taking six receivers in the previous class, the Dawgs only needed two, with a max of three, this year. Meeks is expected to be joined by Adonai Mitchell, from Antioch, Tennessee by way of Texas, in the 2021 class and the two receivers and their skill sets complement each other nicely.

Mitchell is more polished and refined. The former Ole Miss commitment is deadly in the screen game and can do a lot with the ball in his after the catch. Like Meeks, Mitchell is 6’3” but he’s closer to 190 pounds, whereas Meeks is thicker and is around 205. Meeks style of play has more grit to it and he has a healthy amount of suddenness to it. Meeks should adjust to the physicality of the SEC quite well.

Player Comparison - AJ Brown

