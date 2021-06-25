BREAKING: Georgia Gains 2022 Commit

The University of Georgia has yet another commit in the class of 2022, with the latest announcement from JaCorey Thomas out of Florida.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Georgia on the recruitment trail. With de-commitments from the likes of ATH Deyon Bouie and DT Bear Alexander, along with seemingly a dry spell in the number of commitments that have rolled in while other programs have seemed to stack them up during the month of June.

The skid came to a stop today at Orlando, Florida native and ATH JaCorey Thomas has committed to Georgia. Thomas chose Georgia over programs like Miami, Florida, Florida State, and several other premier programs.

Thomas recently received an offer from Georgia back on June 4th of this year following a camp visit to Athens.

According to sources, Thomas was recruited to play safety at the University of Georgia and joins Malaki Starks as athletes that will likely settle in at the safety position upon arrival in Athens.

This now brings the class of 2022 to eleven verbal commits as we near the end of the quiet period and enter yet another dead period in recruiting beginning on June 28th.

2022 Commits

QB, Gunner Stockton

DT, Tyre West

CB, Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S, Malaki Starks

LB, Jalon Walker

RB, Jordan James

LB, CJ Washington

WR, De'Nylon Morrissette

P, Brett Thorson

EDGE, Darris Smith

S, JaCorey Thomas

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

