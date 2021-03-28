Jalen Carter Previews Commitment Decision

SI99 Candidate and North Carolina propsect Jalon Walker is set to make his college commitment Sunday. He previews the decision here.

At 6'3, 225 pounds, Jalon Walker is a true physical presence on the football field. With the length to potentially be an edge defender on the college level already, Walker has had quite the career as an off-ball linebacker and that's where he will likely make his biggest impact early on in college.

We caught up with Walker prior to his commitment announcement on Sunday afternoon to find out where his head was at headed into the big decision.

Walker said he's known where he was ultimately going to be going to college a week or so ago.

"I made my mind up last week. I don't think I could be going into a commitment without fully knowing."

Walker seemed to be completely comfortable with his decision upon speaking to Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

And though Walker has a Top-6 of Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina and Auburn, he tells Dawgs Daily that this decision came down to three schools.

Clemson, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Walker is set to make his commitment Sunday at 2:15 PM EST on CBSSportsHQ.

As for the player that Walker is, sources close to the situation tell Dawgs Daily that Walker is being recruited at Georgia as an inside linebacker that will have the ability to rush the passer as well.

He's a physical clone of some of the linebackers they've brought in in recent memory. At 6'3, 225 pounds, Walker has an indentical frame to both Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey from the 2021 signing class.

If he were to commit to Georgia, Walker would be the 11 commit in the class of 2021 and the second SI All-American Candidate to do so in a matter of 4 days, as ATH Malaki Starks announced his commitment to Georgia Thursday night.

You May Also Like

Quarterbacks and Receivers Finding Extra Time to Build Chemistry

Tyler Simmons Signed by Steelers

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.