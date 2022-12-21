Skip to main content

Jamaal Jarrett Signs with Georgia

2023 defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has officially signed with the University of Georgia.

2023 defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia. 

According to 247Sports, Jarrett is ranked as a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the 12th best defensive lineman in the country and the third-best player in the state of North Carolina. 

Jarrett is 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds, a monstrous presence on the defensive front which has caused him to draw comparisons from a former Georgia great, Jordan Davis. He will require much attention from opposing offensive lines during his time at Georgia. 

Defensive line coach Tray Scott has done a remarkable job in revamping Georgia's defensive line room. The Bulldogs at one point went eight seasons without having a player from that position group selected in the draft. This past year they put three in the first round alone and have also continued to dominate this season. 

Jarrett perfectly fits the mold for what Georgia looks for in a defensive tackle. A big disruptive body that plays with physicality, plugs gaps and requires all eyes to be on him when he sets foot onto the field. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Greensboro, NC native has been committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year and now he will prepare to become one of the next great defensive linemen to come out of the program. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

62343374-A6A6-4067-8DCD-F8DF01577761
News

NSD Updates: Hughley Makes it Official, UGA Signs In-State OT

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.07.27 PM
News

NSD UPDATES: Chris Peal Signs With Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
136117ED-2FC4-47F5-8E07-C5B92686AB50
News

Georgia's Longest Standing Commit Makes it Official

By Brooks Austin
5F60911C-CBFA-4C30-8F69-A806312C6E81
News

Lawson Luckie Completes the Legacy, Signs with Georgia

By Brooks Austin
FYjaUEzWIAYBus1
News

Will Snellings Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
FjZmRn-WQBMNyu3
News

Troy Bowles Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
B3DBA860-4BC7-4F0D-B34C-AEA1BAE47824
Recruiting

AJ Harris Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
FjTZNjBWQAA6I76
News

Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel