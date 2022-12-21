2023 defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.

According to 247Sports, Jarrett is ranked as a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the 12th best defensive lineman in the country and the third-best player in the state of North Carolina.

Jarrett is 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds, a monstrous presence on the defensive front which has caused him to draw comparisons from a former Georgia great, Jordan Davis. He will require much attention from opposing offensive lines during his time at Georgia.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott has done a remarkable job in revamping Georgia's defensive line room. The Bulldogs at one point went eight seasons without having a player from that position group selected in the draft. This past year they put three in the first round alone and have also continued to dominate this season.

Jarrett perfectly fits the mold for what Georgia looks for in a defensive tackle. A big disruptive body that plays with physicality, plugs gaps and requires all eyes to be on him when he sets foot onto the field.

The Greensboro, NC native has been committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year and now he will prepare to become one of the next great defensive linemen to come out of the program.

