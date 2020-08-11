Jayden Thomas Discusses Recruitment, Georgia Football

After taking six talented wide receivers in the class of 2020, the Georgia Bulldogs are not in a position of needing to sign a great number of wide outs in 2021. In fact, it's apparent that UGA will only go with two. Adonai Mitchell is already on board after the Dawgs flipped him from Ole Miss on July 13th. Cortez Hankton and Kirby Smart have been very selective as to who they've even pursued to possibly fill one of the limited wideout spots, but Jayden Thomas has been on the UGA staff's wish list for quite some time.

At 6'2.5" 200 pounds, the Atlanta, Georgia, native that attends Pace Academy is a sure-handed, physical, and precise receiver. Versatile is also a word that is apropos to describe Thomas as he not only plays receiver for the Knights but is also a return man, a wildcat quarterback, and even plays safety. Also, the big-bodied receiver is a standout baseball player for Pace Academy and is contemplating playing both sports at the collegiate level. Dawgs Daily on SI.com recently spoke to Thomas who updated his recruitment in both sports, the transfer of MJ Morris to Pace Academy, and his relationship with Georgia football.

When asked about his feelings on the transfer of top-ranked 2022 quarterback and major UGA target MJ Morris to Pace Academy, Thomas responded, "It's exciting. We haven't always had the best quarterback situation during my high school career. To get a talented player and a guy that was my best friend growing up in MJ and being reunited with him, it's great." Thomas and Morris are also being recruited by the same schools in large part as Morris has offers from each school in the 4-Star receiver's final five. Thomas has narrowed things down to Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

On his recruitment overall, Thomas stated, "I'm looking for that family feel, an environment that makes you feel at home." Thomas also has to weigh two sports into his recruitment equation. Thomas did say, "It's not 100 percent that I play baseball at the next level, and I'm definitely putting football out ahead in my decision, but it's just nice to have options and possibly continue to play the sport that I've played since I was four years old (baseball)". As of yet, Scott Stricklin and the Georgia Baseball program have not offered Jayden Thomas. When asked if that was a hurdle or a deal-breaker for him in his football recruitment Thomas said, "No, it's just something where I have to sit down and consider whether or not I continue to play both."

Of the aforementioned top five schools, Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, and Notre Dame are starting to separate themselves from Penn State. "Those four are recruiting me the hardest right now," said, Thomas. The Peach State product broke down what he likes about each school for us as well.

"With Georgia, you definitely get that family vibe. I've been up there a bunch of times and when you're there I feel at home. That home team feeling is something you don't really get anywhere else. You know, everybody wants to grow up and play for the home team. So that's pretty cool." - Thomas on Georgia "Notre Dame, the atmosphere there is cool. It's very similar to Pace academics wise, cultural wise. Also, the history of the school and the program is crazy. - Thomas on Notre Dame "The history is big at Michigan too. Their area is almost the exact same as Notre Dame." - Thomas on Michigan "Arkansas has a great baseball program and my relationship with Coach Pittman has really grown." - Thomas on Arkansas

In terms of his regular contact with Georgia specifically, Thomas shared, "Coach Hankton has definitely been the guy for me, a lot. We've actually been texting earlier today. He's mostly the one that I'm in contact with. Coach Smart has been on the phone with my dad and he's also been texting me too." Thomas also acknowledged that the recruitment of him by Georgia has "for sure" ratcheted up a notch in the past month or so. Georgia appears to be all in on the in-state receiver.

Personally, Thomas still has a lot to figure out. There is the decision as to whether or not to continue playing baseball in college, Thomas is still mulling over what he'd like to focus on academically and pursue career-wise beyond football, and even the timeline of the talented receiver's decision is up in the air. December 22nd is the birthday of Thomas's Mother and he did indicate that date could be when he ultimately makes his final decision public. Interestingly enough that would place Thomas's commitment outside the National Early Signing Period window of December 16th to December 18th and Thomas would have to officially sign with the school of his choice on regular signing day, February 3, 2021.

Pace Academy doesn't allow players to early enroll into their future college program anyways, so that's a moot point.

The timing piece is interesting as there seems to only be one receiver spot left up for grabs. Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed with our sources that Thomas is a very high priority for UGA, but so are Malcolm Johnson Jr. and to a lesser extent Deion Colzie. It will be intriguing to see if, and how, the timing of the announcements of various Georgia wideout targets and the targets of the other schools that Thomas is considering will impact his decision and the respective scholarship situations for each program.

In the meantime, Thomas knows there is work to be done. He, like all football players across the country, is hopeful for a season amid the coronavirus uncertainty. During this year Thomas expressed that he's got specific things he'd like to try to improve upon. "I think two areas you can always get better in are explosiveness and route running. I want to be more explosive and you can always run better routes."

Time will tell if the family vibe and home team feel that Thomas has experienced on visits to Athens combined with a strong relationship with Hankton and Smart will be enough. However, it is certain that Kirby Smart and company would love to secure the commitment and ultimately sign this Atlanta native that is also a pupil of all-time great UGA receiver Terrence Edwards and just so happens to be teammates and close friends with MJ Morris.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.