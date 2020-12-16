Jamon Dumas-Johnson Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Jamon Dumas-Johnson committed to the University of Georgia on July 8, 2020, and on early national signing day, Dumas Johnson signed his letter of intent.

Linebackers have led the way for the University of Georgia on the defensive side of the ball since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program. With the help from one of the nation's best inside linebackers coaches, Glenn Schumann, Georgia has consistently placed linebackers in the running for the Dick Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has that type of ceiling as a player for Georgia. He's SI All-American's 88th overall player on the SI99 rankings. Here's why:

Prospect: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Projected Position: Mike/Will Linebacker



Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

School: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

Frame: Fairly compact frame with big chest and thick arms with good definition. Strong thighs and calves and solid bubble.

Athleticism: Good movement skills on second level with range and speed to flow. Quick to insert himself in gaps downhill and squeeze to ball-carriers. Possesses very good closing quickness. Consistent to get a good fit with pads square to ball-carriers. Solid strength and body force to deliver a very good thump at collision points.

Instincts: Very good eyes and mesh-point vision versus run. Shows excellent vision to see through traffic and trash. Reads keys quickly and becomes assertive and attacks. Flashes very good timing and late declaration ability as a blitzer. Can sugar gaps and get out and find 2 and 3 to relate in coverage before rallying.

Polish: Plays mostly as a Mike, along with some Will. Also played some on-ball boundary- linebacker. Has a minor gather when changing direction quickly versus run. Must display more ability to take on and shed blockers. Needs more reps in man coverage. Also has to take better coverage angles when relating to a vertical stem by 2.

Bottom Line: Dumas-Johnson is a ‘backer that fits today’s game. He’s athletic, plays with range and can close and finish in a hurry with a good wrap to not leak yardage. Although he needs to acquire more reps in pure man coverage, he possesses the athletic ability and eye discipline to develop into a starting off-ball/stacked linebacker at the next level.

Player Comparison: Monty Rice

