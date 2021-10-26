JUST IN: Julian Humphrey Decommits from Florida

One of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2022 is back on the market.

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 class, Julian Humphrey, announced his decommitment from the University of Florida Monday evening, first reported by ON3.

"First, I would like to give a huge thanks to the entire Florida coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Gator family. But after a long conversation and a lot of thinking with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Florida."

The four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, ranked as the 12th best cornerback in the 2022 class, making him 94th nationally. The Houston, Texas, native committed to the Gators back in May, right before the NCAA lifted the dead period.

Once the NCAA lifted the dead period, Humphrey was one of the many prospects to visit Athens over the summer. His visits to Athens started the speculation that the four-star defensive back could be a flip target for Georgia. Georgia is looking to upgrade a cornerback position that saw a mass exodus of talent following the 2020 season to the NFL.

Georgia is expected to be a major contender in the recruitment of Humphrey going forward as he reopens his recruitment from Florida. So far in the 2022 class, Georgia holds a commitment from Marquis Groves-Killebrew, the only cornerback in the class so far.

