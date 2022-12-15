Skip to main content

Justice Haynes Cancels Final in Home Visits With UGA and OSU

5-star running back recruit and Alabama commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Georgia and Ohio State. Signifying that he will almost certainly sign with Alabama.

Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Ohio State and Georgia, signifying that he is committed to sign and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. 

Haynes, the Buford Georgia native and No.3 ranked running back in the class of 2023 was originally predicted to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs given that his father, Verron Haynes played for the Bulldogs in the early 2000's. Georgia fans will recognize Verron for his game winning reception against Tennessee in 2001 (AKA: "The Hobnail Boot"). 

Although he has deep connections to the University of Georgia, Haynes commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide in mid-July, shocking Georgia fans and the college football recruiting world. Despite his commitment, Kirby Smart and staff stayed heavily on the recruiting trail in efforts to flip the highly touted running back. 

However, it seems that the efforts of both Ohio State and Georgia were not enough to convince Haynes to flip. He told Chad Simmons from On3 recruiting, "As much as they tried, and I listened to what they had to say. But Bama' just stayed on top". 

With early signing day just 6 days out, the news from Haynes is a major blow to the Bulldogs who have just one other running back commit for the 2023 class. Unless, Georgia is able to flip another commit from a different team, 4-star running back Roderick Robinson out of San Diego California will be the only back that the Bulldogs sign this year. 

