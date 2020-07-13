James Williams is unlike any safety prospect we've ever seen. He's 6'5, 225 pounds, and plays single high safety in South Florida's biggest classification of football. He's the nation's top-ranked safety, and will surely be an SI All-American candidate this fall headed into his final season of high school football.

Back in February, he released a Top-3 that included Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson, only to completely change that to a Top-2 that saw Alabama and Clemson be exchanged for the hometown team Miami in late June.

So, considering that Miami has made a late push for the Opa Locka native, what does the commitment from Kamren Kitchens this weekend mean for their shot at James Williams?

Well, we started this by telling you that Williams is unlike any other prospect at the Safety position, so in terms of skill duplication with Kitchens, that's off the table. However, it could be a sign that they have a backup plan in case they miss on Williams.

One thing is for sure, Miami is dominating the South Florida region. Of their 17 commits, 9 reside in Miami, and 16 of the 17 are from the state of Florida. So, it's clear that the U still holds precedence in that area of Florida, and with Williams residing less than 30 minutes from campus, I'd say that applies to him as well.

At one point, we here at Dawgs Daily felt strongly about the chances that Williams was going to land at Georgia, even with Alabama and Clemson in the hunt for him. However, with the push that Miami is making here, the ground beneath that assumption becomes shakier by the day.

Former Miami Hurricane and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ed Reed has been the main source of that concern. Reed was hired by Manny Diaz as his Chief of Staff and he's been active in the recruitment of James Williams.

Not to mention, Williams has a history with the Hurricanes. He was once committed to Miami for well over a year before opening back up his recruitment back in May of 2019. Since then he's been on campus in Athens for three unofficial visits.

Smael Mondon and James Williams are birds of the same feather in the sense that they don't exactly give too much away throughout the process. However, we here at Dawgs Daily still feel as if Williams is a 60/40 shot to end up in Athens.

