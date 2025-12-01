Keelan Jones Flips Commitment from Georgia to Georgia Tech
Keelan Jones, a 2026 safety, has announced his decommitment from Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the verge of landing one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle; however, the Dawgs just lost one of their commitments in the group. Safety Keelan Jones announced that he has decommitted from the Bulldogs and has flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech.
Jones had been committed to Georgia since April of this year. Now, just a couple of days out from early national signing day, he has elected to open things back up and potentially choose a different school.
Jones is rated as a three-star prospect, the 546th-best player in the country, the 44th-ranked safety and the 58th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. It is worth noting that Jones took official visits to Georgia Tech and Florida during the summer after committing to Georgia.
Georgia Football Loses Prospect from 2026 Class
Georgia now has 29 total players committed in the 2026 class and is set to finish with a top class in the country. The headliner of the group for Georgia is five-star quarterback Jared Curtis followed by a litany of high-caliber athletes from around the country.
Early national signing day is set to take place on Dec. 3-5. Smart and his staff have been known to flip some players late in the process, so it will be interesting to see if they have another big moved stored up their sleeves. A couple of years ago, it was KJ Bolden flipping from Florida State to Georgia on signing day.
If Georgia doesn't set off any late fireworks though, it won't be alarming considering how large the class is and where they current rank amongst the rest of the programs in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL