Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Announces He is Returning to the Bulldogs

Georgia running back Nate Frazier announces he is staying with the Bulldogs.

The transfer portal is nearing its close on Jan. 16, but programs are still doing their best to fight off players entering the portal while also trying to make additions. Georgia has been in the midst of those battles, and it looks like they have come out on top with a significant player.

Running back Nate Frazier has announced he will be returning to Athens for his junior season. There was some speculation over the last few days that Frazier might enter the portal, but now, he is staying home, according to Pete Thamel.

Nate Frazier Announces He is Staying With Georgia Bulldogs for 2026 Season

Georgia star tailback Nate Frazier has agreed to a deal to return to the school for 2026, per his agent @SamLeaf. He led the Bulldogs in rushing with 947 yards last year. He was All-SEC Third Team by the SEC coaches this year. pic.twitter.com/k54MvqQe78 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

Frazier is entering his junior season with the Bulldogs and is coming off the best season of his career. The starting running back was a crucial piece in Georgia's offense this past season and will play that same role in 2026. This news also comes after his teammate, Chauncey Bowens, announced he would be returning to Georgia as well. So the Dawgs will be bringing back the core of their running back room for next season.

Frazier led the team in carries during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards during his sophomore campaign.The former 4-star running back has also been a part of some massive historic moments in Georgia history, such as scoring the game-winning touchdown against Georgia Tech in the 2024 eight-overtime thriller.

The retention of both Bowens and Frazier is huge for the Bulldogs. Running backs Cash Jones, Roderick Robinson and Josh McCray will not be returning next season. Jones and McCray are out of eligibility and Robinson elected to hit the portal.

Frazier and Bowens will be the headliners of the room, while players like Bo Walker, Dwight Phillips and Jae Lamar will serve as reserve pieces at the position.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB

Elo Modozie, Edge

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

