Kenneth Simon II Announces Commitment - Did He Choose Georgia?

Kenneth Simon II has announced his college decision. Did he choose the Georgia Bulldogs?

Recruits are starting to fly off the board now and another top prospect in the 2027 class has made his college decision. Kenneth Simon II, a linebacker in the class, has announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He chose Alabama over Georgia and Tennessee.

Simon II is rated as a four-star prospect, the 133rd-best player in the country, the 10th-best linebacker in the class and the sixth-best player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247 sports' composite rankings.

Kenneth Simon II, 2027 Linebacker, Announces His College Footbal Decision

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) gets in position against Ensworth during the third quarter at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama now has six total players committed in the 2027 class. The headliner of the class is five-star quarterback prospect Elijah Haven.

The Bulldogs are searching for some momentum on the trail as they have hit a bit of a rough patch. They have lost three commits over the last few weeks, with the most recent being five-star cornerback prospect Donte Wright, who flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes. They also lost Jerry Outhouse Jr., who recently committed to UCLA and wide receiver Aden Starling

The good news is they did recently pick up a commitment from Jaxon Dollar, one of the top tight end prospects in the class. They also still hold a commitment from five-star running back Kemon Spell.

The Bulldogs currently have six total players committed in this cycle. Nothing to be alarmed about, though, as Georgia was in a similar position this time last year. They ended up landing a top five class in 2026 and had 28 total players sign that year.

Georgia typically picks up momentum on the trail during the summer months as players begin taking their official visits. So perhaps that's when the program will start picking up some steam. For now, though, they continue to wait for this year's class to start taking shape.

Since Kirby Smart took over at Georgia, the Bulldogs have consistently landed top five classes. Recruiting isn't something Georgia fans have had to worry about over the years and there is no indication that is something they need to start worrying about now.

Here are all of the players who are currently committed to Georgia's 2027 recruiting class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB