Donte Wright Flips from Georgia Football to Miami Hurricanes

Donte Wright has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone through a bit of a tough spell on the recruiting trail as of late. They have lost multiple commits over the last couple of weeks, and now they have added another to the list.

Five-star cornerback Donte Wright has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes. It has felt like this has been brewing for the Dawgs over the last couple of months, with several programs pushing hard for Wright, and now, Miami is the team out in front.

Donte Wright Flips Commitment from Georgia Bulldogs to Miami Hurricanes

Donte Wright X profile

Wright is rated as a five-star prospect, the eighth-best player in the country, the second-best corner in the class and the best player in the state of California, according to Rival's industry rankings. Wright does have official visits lined up to Miami, Georgia, UCLA and Oregon this summer.

Wright now joins Aden Starling and Jerry Outhouse Jr. amongst the list of names to decommit from Georgia recently. The Bulldogs now just have six players committed in the 2027 class. However, on the bright side, they did pick up star tight end Jaxon Dollar as well.

This news comes after Georgia missed out on Andrew Beard, a four-star in-state running back in the class. Beard is the nephew of legendary running back Garrison Hearst, but Beard ultimately chose the Florida Gators during his announcement.

The good news for Georgia is that it's still very early into the process for the 2027 class, but anytime you lose a player of Wright's caliber, it's a tough one to swallow.

The Bulldogs have been known to pick up a lot of momentum on the trail during the summer months as players take their official visits during that time, and they are in need of a momentum shift right now as things continue to trend in the wrong directon.

Kirby Smart has consistently landed top five classes ever since he took over at Georgia, so recruiting isn't something fans have to worry about. So while Georgia might have hit a bit of a rough patch, it certainly isn't time to hit the panic button and worry about where Georgia's class currently sits in the rankings.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB