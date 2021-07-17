BREAKING: Keon Sabb Makes Decision

Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Keon Sabb Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Keon Sabb announced his college decision on Saturday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

One of Georgia's priority targets in the secondary Keon Sabb has made his college decision. The four-star safety made his commitment public Saturday afternoon on CBS Sports HQ. 

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect out of IMG Academy had top schools of Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M. With LSU being the only school that the defensive did not take a visit to in June during the NCAA's reopening of the visit period.

247Sports ranks Sabb as the 19th overall prospect in the nation, which ranks him ninth in the state of Florida and sixth overall as an athlete. Sabb is one of many top defensive backs in the 2022 class coming out of Bradenton, Florida's IMG Academy, who have been crowned National Champions in 2020. Alongside Sabb, IMG is producing five-star safety Kamari Wilson and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette. All three are blue-chip prospects in the 2022 class. 

Georgia has had all three defensive backs on their target list in the secondary in the 2022 class. Georgia was thought to be in a good position with all of them before June and the reopening of visits. Clemson was the big threat in those two recruitments. 

Sabb's commitment to the Tigers gives Dabo Swinney another head-to-head recruiting victory over Kirby Smart and the Dawgs before September 4th, where the two top-5 programs are set to face off on the football field. Sabb joins fellow IMG Academy teammate Jihaad Campbell in the Tigers' class. 

