DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Lovasea Carroll Sticking with Georgia another Win for Kirby Smart over Dan Mullen

Brooks Austin

Rumors were swirling for several days that Lovasea Carroll could be potentially flipping from Georgia to the Florida Gators until Carroll took to Twitter on Sunday to let everyone know that his commitment to Georgia was solidified and his recruitment was completely closed. 

However, Carroll did give an indication that the rumors were indeed true. 

"I know a lot of rumors been going around saying I might de-commit from Georgia and flip to Florida, all of it is true. I just thought that was a way for me to see the field early, but after looking at it I'm in the best position for my career at UGA. But after a lot of praying and talking with my family, I decided to stay committed to UGA."

It's not often you see a prospect admit that thoughts of flipping were on his mind, but in today's age of college football recruiting, nothing is surprising at this point. 

As you also see in his statement, Carroll was thinking about joining the Gators because he saw it as a way to get early playing time, but why is that the case? 

Well, Dan Mullen and the Florida coaching staff have continuously struck out with high school running backs since his arrival in Gainesville. 

As SI's All Gators lead editor, Zach Goodall says recruiting high school backs has been a major problem for Mullen: 

"High school running back recruiting has been an issue for Florida, as the team has yet to sign a running back since all-purpose back Nay-Quan Wright put pen to part in the 2019 class. Looking to get back into IMG Academy and to put an end to that problem, Florida pushed hard for Lovasea Carroll previously and had their hopes up for the announcement that he was teasing following teammate Kamar Wilcoxson's commitment, but nothing came to fruition." 

And for those wondering if Kirby Smart and his staff were involved with the saving of Carroll's commitment, a retweet of Carroll's statement came from Smart almost immediately once the tweet was released Sunday afternoon. 

As Georgia seems to be adding at least two running backs in each class under Smart, Mullen and his staff continues to strike out with high school backs. It's left Florida continuously dipping into the transfer market for talent at the running back position. 

It wasn't just Kirby Smart laughing to the bank with Carroll sticking with Georgia. Georgia commits were having a good time with the decision as well: 

Carroll is not the only prospect that Georgia has swept out from under Mullen and his staff either. Brock Vandagriff told Dawgs Daily in December that he really like the Florida staff. Amarius Mims has flirted with Florida as well and it seems Georgia is in the driver seat with the Peach State product. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshmen Faces: Marcus Rosemy Could be Another George Pickens

Marcus Rosmemy is the highest rated wide receiver in the 2020 Georgia signing class, but what exactly does he bring to the offense in 2020?

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Tony Grimes announces decision

2021 5-star cornerback, Tony Grimes has announced when he will make his decision public.

Brent Wilson

by

dabfa2269

Lovasea Carroll Shuts Down His Recruitment

Georgia's lone running back commit has now decided to shut down his recruitment and stay committed to Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Buy or Sell: Heisman Hype around Zamir White

There has been a lot of buzz in regards to Georgia Bulldog running back Zamir White bringing home the Heisman trophy but should fans buy into the hype or ignore all of the noise?

Jonathan Williams

Kirby Smart Finally Showing Signs of Change in 2020

The investment on the offensive coaching staff at the University of Georgia shows that Kirby Smart is finally showing signs of change heading into 2020.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Georgia Football Freshman Faces: TE, Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington is on par with just about any tight end in the country, and is as physically impressive as any freshman could ever be.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

Former Georgia Football RB, Isaiah Crowell Listed as Most-Hyped Recruit of All Time

Isaiah Crowell was a five star running back in 2011 and was the concensus top running back in the country, he was extremely hyped coming to Georgia.

Brooks Austin

James Williams Dwindles it Down to Two

James Williams has narrowed his list of potential colleges down to two schools and has included the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

by

dabfa2269

Freshmen Faces: Mekhail Sherman - Inside or Outside backer?

Mekhail Sherman is a versatile linebacker with the ability to play both inside and out, he arrives at Georgia with tremendous amounts of potential as a freshman.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Redcoat Band to replace "Tara's Theme"

Georgia's Redcoat Band will no longer play "Tara's Theme" after football games.

Brent Wilson

by

UGA0838