BREAKING: Luther Burden Makes College Decision

Luther Burden is one of the top receivers in the class of 2022 and he is announcing his college decision.

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision.

The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country.

The five-star came down to Missouri and Georgia after being a one-time commit to the Oklahoma Sooners. Burden committed to the Sooners in October of 2020 before backing off his pledge this past August.

Burden announced Tuesday evening that he'll be staying close to home and committing to Missouri.

Burden is the No. 2 overall wide receiver in the 2022 class, according to SI All-American. Here's what they had to say about Burden:

Built with a big, strong frame, Burden plays bigger than the above-average listing on tape. He is a complete and classic WR1 prospect with the size and overall athleticism to challenge the edge and depth of a secondary. The former OU pledge is masterful at the high point and on contested catches, with great physicality at the point, but he offers a counter to his game as an after-the-catch player with great vision and moves in space. The bigger-bodied prospect has better top-end speed than his size would indicate, a feature that pairs nicely with his ability to take an efficient and controlled path towards where the ball will eventually be. It also factors into the return game and allows him to use the extremes of the route tree to keep cover corners honest.

