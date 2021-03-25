BREAKING: Malaki Starks Makes College Decision

Malaki Starks will be staying home in the state of Georgia as he announced Thursday that he will be playing for the Bulldogs over Alabama and Clemson.

Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia. That's what it came down to Thursday for SI All-American Candidate, Malaki Starks.

A 6'1, 205-pound athlete from Jefferson, Georgia, Starks is one of the most explosive prospects in the 2022 class and was courted as such throughout the recruitment process leading up to his decision.

And Starks will be staying home in the state of Georgia as he announced Thursday that he will be playing for the Bulldogs over Alabama and Clemson.

Starks is set to be an early enrollee, which is why he felt it was best to wrap things up now and focus on finishing out his high-school career. He was ready to get the recruitment process portion of things over with.

“I feel excited, it’s been a long journey, just to get it over with,” he said.

With Starks' ability on both sides of the ball, it caused schools to approach the recruitment process differently. Georgia is the lone school that recruited him to play both sides of the ball whereas Clemson and Alabama are recruiting him to play strictly safety.

Offensively, Starks is more explosive on tape with the ball in his hands than any other threat available in the 2022 class. He pulls away from would-be tacklers with such ease, yet is powerful upon contact, all paired with elite horizontally agility and the ability to regain speed quickly.

On defense, he's a striker. Those explosive traits allow him to get to places on the field that others simply cannot, and when he arrives on contact it's devastating.

Starks has stated that despite committing prior to the NCAA quiet period beginning in June, he will be taking his official visits. He hasn't yet scheduled them, but is preparing to take them.

