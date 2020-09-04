SI.com
DawgsDaily
Marlin Dean Re-Commits To Georgia

Brooks Austin

The 2021 class for the University of Georgia is beginning to fill up. Today, they received a committed from Marlin Dean. Fans will remember, Dean committed to Georgia the first time back on March 6th only to de-commit and open things back up on July 18th of this year. 

Now, he seems to be a firm member of this 2021 class for Georgia at the defensive tackle position. And he's not the only member of Georgia's current 2021 class that's done this either. Jared Wilson committed, only to open up his recruitment process again, then re-join the Dawgs several months later. 

Marlin Dean is playing his final football season down at IMG Academy after playing for Elberton County for the first three years of his high school career. Dean is a 6'6, 270-pound defensive tackle that has made some of the more astonishing leaps in terms of development of all the prospects in the 2021 class. His sophomore tape looks rather rough, then you flip on his junior tape and it's clear his a Power-5 prospect. Now, as a senior, he's one of the most promising athletes in the 2021 class with an insanely high ceiling. 

He attributes the body transformation to his coaches, Coach Rob and Coach Wagner. Wagner is the head coach at Elbert County high school and was a big proponent of conditioning, something that allowed Dean to play at full speed at all times. 

It's something that he and I discussed on our "Grind the Tape" scene back in April of this year. 

As for what he will be playing at Georgia, he's going to need to gain some serious weight in order to play the nose tackle position in Georgia's defense, however, he's plenty athletic enough to man the 3-technique position that Georgia has. 

This will immediately have people wondering what this does to the chances of landing fellow defensive linemen like Korey Foreman, Maason Smith, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. The good news, I think there's room for all three. Whether or not they land all three is another discussion, but there's definitely a decent chance. 

