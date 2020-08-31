SI.com
DawgsDaily
Marquis Killebrew Talks Who Could Be Next in 2022 for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

In the times of COVID Recruiting, there's no more powerful asset than a charismatic current commit. In 2021, it's Brock Vandagriff spear-heading the efforts for the Georgia Bulldogs. Going after top targets like Amarius Mims, and even bringing in top-ranked Korey Foreman, Maason Smith, Terrion Arnold, and Xavian Sorey. 

In 2022, there's a guy by the name of Marquis Killebrew leading the way for Georgia. And charismatic is an understatement. He wears a constant smile on that 6'1, 185-pound frame, and he has no fear telling fellow elite prospects all about Georgia. 

There are several teammates of Killebrew's at Brookwood High School that he's after. Sam M'Bake is a 2022 wide receiver that described the offer from Georgia to Dawgs Daily as an offer from a "Dream School.' M'Bake and Killebrew battle every day at practice and Killebrew says it's an opportunity to perfect his craft as a corner, going up against someone as physical as M'Bake. 

It doesn't stop there either, 2022 Auburn cornerback commit, Andre Stewart is on the opposite side of Killebrew at Brookwood and Marquis is doing a good bit of recruiting in hopes of flipping Stewart from Auburn to Georgia. 

In 2023, we've already talked to you here on Dawgs Daily about quarterback, Dylan Lonergan. Killebrew is a firm believer that Lonergan will be the best quarterback in his class when all is said and done, and he's recruiting him to Georgia as well. 

2022 Commit, Marquis Killebrew

As for recruits outside of the Brookwood campus, Killebrew is after Daniel Martin — A 2022 OLB prospect from Marietta, Georgia and Deyon "Smoke" Bouie from Bainbridge, Georgia who could possibly join Killbebrew in that defensive backs group in 2022 for Georgia sooner rather than later. 

Killebrew was the top target for Georgia's defensive back coach, Charleton Warren for good reason. 

I spoke to one of Marquis Killbrew's coaches and he said, 

"I tell Marquis and his dad all the time, if he's not a Sunday guy, it's his fault. He's got everything he needs to play on Sundays."

