Why Christen Miller is the Hottest Name in Recruiting

Defensive tackle Christen Miller has had a wild recruiting process so far. He has broken onto the national scene during this offseason and has several major programs pushing for his commitment.

Miller hails from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. He initially released a top four of Georgia, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Florida on January 30.

A lot has changed since then. Miller has been contacted by several elite programs over the last several months. He received offers from Ohio State, USC, and Louisville since releasing that list.

Georgia also upped their involvement in his recruitment. At the beginning of his process, the Bulldogs liked him, but it seemed as if they were prioritizing other defensive linemen over Miller.

That is not the case at the moment. Defensive line coach Tray Scott is going after Miller fairly hard at the moment, making it clear to him that the Bulldogs want him on their team.

Another big player has emerged in Christen's recruitment: Alabama. Though they have not offered, he has been contacted by the national champion Crimson Tide.

That leaves one question: why? Miller wasn't being highly recruited before, and no new game tape has come out since the end of last season. So why are teams now all of a sudden prioritizing him?

It's simple. Christen has completely transformed his body over the offseason. He has increased his weight and muscle mass and is now physically ready to play SEC football from day one.

In today's age of the recruiting world, 19-year old seniors in high school are not uncommon. In fact, the idea of redshirting has made its way into the high school ranks with re-classifying athletes. However, with Miller, he's extremely young for his class. He's will graduate high school at 17-years old. He's only scratching the surface of what it could be.

Miller has an insane work ethic. In workouts, he is attentively listening to instruction and puts himself through a rigorous film schedule. He wants to get better and has fully committed himself to outwork his competition.

His trainer, pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith, trains several elite 2022 defensive linemen. The list includes Miller, Tyre West, and Mykel Williams.

When asked who had the highest ceiling of any defensive lineman he trains, Smith chose Miller.

He said that Miller has the highest ceiling of anyone he trains because he understands that in order to get better you have to put in the work. "He just gets it," said Smith who's trained with NFL greats such as Von Miller.

Miller is at the point now where has to re-evaluate his recruitment process. He's in no rush to make a commitment at this point despite originally planning to commit back in May of this year. Miller is taking it slow and is going to let this process play out now that he's seen his stock skyrocket.

He has lined up several visits for this summer:

- Georgia: June 4-6

- USC: June 11-13

- Louisville: June 18-20

- Ohio State: June 25-27

If head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to make a push for Miller, expect him to line up a visit with them. He's confirmed with Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin that he will be taking a trip out there at some point this summer as well for a camp.

It is worth noting that Miller has aspirations of being on TV one day. Miller has a shining personality that takes over any room he walks into and has an infectious feel about him. He already has a YouTube channel that features Christen just being Christen.

With the Name, Image, and Likeness Bill being passed in many states Miller will seriously weigh which school can best help increase his personal brand.

