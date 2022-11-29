UGA has been sending out offers left and right as they are getting their recruiting board set for future classes. There is still some work to do in the 2023 class, but UGA has done an excellent job laying the groundwork for their 2024 class.

One of UGAs most recent offers is Mello Jones, a 2024 ATH out of Swainsboro (Ga.). This time a year ago, Jones was very much an under-the-radar prospect on the trail. Now, he has suddenly become one of the most highly touted prospects in the state of Georgia, adding recent offers from schools like Alabama and South Carolina on top of his UGA offer.

Jones is a talented two-way player and is being recruited on both sides of the ball for the Dawgs. In fact, he has heard from UGAs DB Coach Fran Brown, and also has a relationship with Mike Bobo and Buster Faulkner.

Coach Brown was the one that extended Jones an offer. Here is how that went down.

"Coach Fran face-timed me before our game and before they were about to take off for their flight to Kentucky. We talked a little about personal things then he offered me."

Jones's relationship with Fran Brown has UGA right in the thick of things and will make them a factor, but Jones is more than familiar with the UGA program and has some high praise.

"It’s very exciting. Like most kids growing up in Georgia, you want to have that opportunity to play in between the hedges, with that G on your helmet. I do understand now that there are a lot of different factors that go into deciding on your school, so I’m very interested to learn more about Athens and every place else that’s showing interest as well."

Even with a plethora of offers coming his way. Jones doesn't feel the pressure. Instead, he is excited about what the future holds for him.

Jones is in no hurry to make a decision. More offers are coming his way, and his stock will continue to rise. However, I'm getting a strong UGA vibe here. If the Dawgs push, they could be hard to beat, but they will have some stiff competition with Alabama and other SEC programs already in the picture.

Jones is focused on finishing his season. His team, Swainsboro, is currently 12-0 and will battle for a spot in the state championship on Friday.

