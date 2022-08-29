Bryce Clavon out of Kell (GA) is one of the more unique and polarizing prospects in the country. Clavon recently de-committed from Oklahoma baseball, and the P5 buzz for football is rolling in.

Clavon recently picked up his first football offer from Western Kentucky, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. There are some major programs in play here. Once the first offers, then the sweepstakes for Clavon will be underway.

Before we dive into where his recruitment could be headed, it's important to introduce him.

Standing at 5'11, Clavon might be considered by some as undersized. However, Clavon uses that as fuel and even mentioned how Stetson Bennett, another smaller QB, has performed so far at the collegiate level. '

Clavon is entering his first season being a true contributor at the varsity level and got his career off to a good start with over 300 total yards of offense and 4 total TDs in a victory in the Corky Kell Classic this past week. His flashes of excellence both in the air and on the ground put him on the radar for football, but he has been a pretty elite baseball prospect for a while now.

According to Perfect Game, Clavon is ranked as the 8th best prospect in America for baseball. After speaking with Clavon, it seems he wants to blow both sports for as long as he can.

"I work extremely hard to be elite in 2 sports. I don’t want that diminished in either sport because I’m really good in the other."

Clavon reiterated multiple times and made it clear that he is serious about playing football at the next level, even if there are some people that don't believe he can do it.

There are several schools that have been in contact with him, and it is an impressive list. Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas have expressed some form of interest, and are pushing to get him on campus.

While it's unknown what level of interest UGA has in Clavon, there has been contact, and Clavon is grateful for it.

"They won everything last year. Just for them to look my way would be an outstanding accomplishment. The opportunity they gave Stetson Bennett as a smaller quarterback is inspiring. That type of offer could change the direction of a young man’s life."

Clavon also mentioned that baseball is a go at UGA. So should UGA push here, the football and baseball team would both add some serious talent.

There is still a long way to go here for Clavon. After all, his football recruitment is just getting started in a way. Regardless, he has plenty of schools in his ear, and it's only a matter of time before one of them offers.

