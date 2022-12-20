In 24 hours, Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff will look to close on another top 3 recruiting class. With just a few spots to fill, UGA is in contention for several high-caliber players to close out their recruiting class.

Here is when and where you can watch some of UGAs top remaining targets make their decision.

Damon Wilson - EDGE - Venice (Fl.)

When: December 21st at 12:00 PM EST

Where: Nationally televised on ESPN

Deciding Between: Georgia and Ohio State

Jordan Hall - DL - Westside (Fl.)

When: December 22nd at 2:30 PM EST

Where: Westside High Auditorium

Deciding Between: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, LSU

Daniel Harris - CB - Gulliver Prep (Fl.)

When: December 21st at 8:00 AM EST

Where: TBD

Deciding Between: Georgia and Penn State

Kyron Jones - ATH - Charlotte Christian (Nc.)

When: December 21st, time TBD

Where: TBD

Deciding Between: Georgia and NC State

Keep an Eye On...

Sydir Mitchell - DL - Bergen Catholic (Nj.)

