NSD Eve: When and Where Key Georgia Targets Will Make Their College Decision
We are less than 24 hours out from early signing day. Here is how some key Georgia targets will make their decision.
In 24 hours, Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff will look to close on another top 3 recruiting class. With just a few spots to fill, UGA is in contention for several high-caliber players to close out their recruiting class.
Here is when and where you can watch some of UGAs top remaining targets make their decision.
Damon Wilson - EDGE - Venice (Fl.)
- When: December 21st at 12:00 PM EST
- Where: Nationally televised on ESPN
- Deciding Between: Georgia and Ohio State
Jordan Hall - DL - Westside (Fl.)
- When: December 22nd at 2:30 PM EST
- Where: Westside High Auditorium
- Deciding Between: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, LSU
Daniel Harris - CB - Gulliver Prep (Fl.)
- When: December 21st at 8:00 AM EST
- Where: TBD
- Deciding Between: Georgia and Penn State
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Kyron Jones - ATH - Charlotte Christian (Nc.)
- When: December 21st, time TBD
- Where: TBD
- Deciding Between: Georgia and NC State
Keep an Eye On...
- Sydir Mitchell - DL - Bergen Catholic (Nj.)
You May Also Like:
- FINAL: Georgia Thumps Notre Dame by Double Digits
- Transfer Portal Hitting SEC Power Hard
- Two Georgia Players Named First Team AP All-Americans
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE