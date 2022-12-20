Skip to main content

NSD Eve: When and Where Key Georgia Targets Will Make Their College Decision

We are less than 24 hours out from early signing day. Here is how some key Georgia targets will make their decision.

In 24 hours, Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff will look to close on another top 3 recruiting class. With just a few spots to fill, UGA is in contention for several high-caliber players to close out their recruiting class.

Here is when and where you can watch some of UGAs top remaining targets make their decision. 

Damon Wilson - EDGE - Venice (Fl.)

  • When: December 21st at 12:00 PM EST
  • Where: Nationally televised on ESPN
  • Deciding Between: Georgia and Ohio State

Jordan Hall - DL - Westside (Fl.)

  • When: December 22nd at 2:30 PM EST
  • Where: Westside High Auditorium 
  • Deciding Between: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, LSU

Daniel Harris - CB - Gulliver Prep (Fl.)

  • When: December 21st at 8:00 AM EST
  • Where: TBD
  • Deciding Between: Georgia and Penn State
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kyron Jones - ATH - Charlotte Christian (Nc.)

  • When: December 21st, time TBD
  • Where: TBD
  • Deciding Between: Georgia and NC State

Keep an Eye On...

  • Sydir Mitchell - DL - Bergen Catholic (Nj.)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 8.48.42 PM
News

Braelen Bridges Named SEC Player of the Week

By Christian Kirby II
AAB5C202-C0F2-4529-B8CD-EE8F45D2E132
News

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
75EC7056-3C5C-47F5-9488-E5C7E9DCE08F
Recruiting

2023 ESD Preview: Key Storylines to Track

By Connor Jackson
20221126_AJW_FB_GT_2310-X4
News

Transfer Portal Continues to Reshape Teams Around College Football

By Christian Goeckel
C3446097-47AF-48C1-B7B5-4403DA6E3698
News

What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?

By Christian Kirby II
20220917_AJW_FB_SC_1504-X3
Football

Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19641871
Football

Travis Hunter Enters the Portal, What's Next?

By Jonathan Williams
C2DD52FB-354D-4263-A66A-184708085320
News

BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination

By Christian Kirby II