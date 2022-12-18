Skip to main content

Ohio State Commit Intrigued By UGA Offer: "It's a significant change to my recruitment"

Georgia has given a 2025 Ohio State commit something to think about.

Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer.

UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, and after speaking with Gilbert, it is pretty clear that this one will be a fistfight. 

Gilbert grew up a UGA fan, and the offer from the Dawgs was a dream come true and changed the course of his recruitment.

"It’s felt great getting my hometown team offer because I grew up watching the dawgs every Saturday...So far it’s been a significant change to my recruitment"

What does that "significant change" look like? Well, Gilbert has already visited UGA before and plans to take a return visit with his family in the future. As far as where things stand between UGA and Ohio State?

"50/50 right now. I feel like coach Brown is trying to build a relationship with me."

Here's the catch. The competition to land GIlbert is only going to get more fierce. Gilbert tells Dawgs Daily that he has been hearing from Alabama, although he holds no offer from the Crimson Tide.

UGA likes their long, physical DBs. That is well documented. Even at a younger age, Gilbert fits that mold, standing at 6'1 180 with a few years to maximize his impressive frame. He is a scheme fit and an Atlanta native, there are a lot of reasons for UGA to get involved here.

Even with programs like Ohio State and Alabama involved, it's hard to see UGA being beaten if the Dawgs push. With that being said, we have a long way until the 2025 signing day rolls around. Keep tabs on Gilbert, he is certainly someone to track. 

