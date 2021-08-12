Delp Announces Top Four Schools

Four-star tight end out of Cummings, Georgia, Oscar Delp is the top target for the Dawgs at tight end in the 2022 class. However, with Stockton, Robinson, James, Morrissette, and Bell rounding out the skill positions offensively for the Dawgs in the class, they are looking to land their tight end.

Ranked as the number three tight end in the class, Delp is one of Georgia’s “Fab Five” targets in this cycle. During his visit to Athens was pictured alongside current UGA commits quarterback Gunnar Stockton, wide receiver DeNylon Morrisette, and running back Branson Robinson. Top wide receiver Kojo Antwi was also part of the picture, but he is currently committed to Ohio State.

After dropping his top four, which consists of Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, and Michigan, it seems that a decision could be on the horizon for the athletically gifted tight end who also stars for West Forsyth High School in Lacrosse.

Many consider Delp a “Georgia lean” at this point as the Dawgs are recruiting him hard. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t competition. Georgia’s SEC East foe South Carolina looks to be making up ground after a strong summer. The Gamecocks are making Delp one of their top priorities and have treated him like it after starting the #WeWantDelp on social media.

Not only did South Carolina’s social media hashtag catch the attention of the Delp himself, but even Georgia noticed it as they made up a hashtag of their own #DelpIsADawg that had Georgia fans and players alike buzzing on social media.

After a slow month of June in recruiting for Georgia with two five-stars decommitting and missing out on top in-state defensive lineman Mykel Walker, the tide seems to be turning in August as things heat back up on the recruiting trail. The addition of Delp to this would turn the momentum around even more.

