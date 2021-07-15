Previewing July 22nd - Where do DDS and Robinson Land?

A week from Thursday two massive Georgia Football targets will be coming off the board. We preview their decisions here.

July 22nd. It's a day that Georgia fans have been looking forward to for quite some time considering the recruiting stakes that are at play.

Running back Branson Robinson and EDGE defender Dani Dennis-Sutton are both set to make their college commitments known.

So, who are the contenders for both of these elite prospects? And what are the chances that both end up committing to Georgia?

Branson Robinson

Georgia has been the leader in the clubhouse for months it seems. The Mississippi prospect has built quite the relationship with the University of Georgia coaching staff, particularly running backs coach Dell McGee. He's also received some love from current running back commit Jordan James.

As for the other contenders, Georgia is going up against Alabama and Tennessee as the loan competitors here. Alabama already has two running back commits in the class of 2022, leaving their chances for Robinson rather thin, and Tennessee... well, they are a few years away from landing an out-of-state prospect like Robinson.

Dani Dennis-Sutton

The greater Baltimore, Maryland region is one of the more overlooked football regions in the country. People discuss Texas, Florida, California, and Georgia when they speak about national prospect-producing regions, but rarely is the state of Maryland mentioned. There are currently 47 players on active NFL rosters that were born in the state of Maryland — the overwhelming majority of which are from Baltimore.

Dani Dennis-Sutton is the next player in line from the Baltimore area. At 6'5, 250 pounds, Sutton is ready to play on the edge in college already. According to sources, Georgia is smitten with Dennis-Sutton. Not only because of the physical traits he possesses but the character of the person as well. Since his official visit back on the first weekend of June, they've made Dennis-Sutton the priority at the position in this class, and he's certainly felt the love.

The contenders here are of course Alabama and Penn State. Obviously, Penn State being the school closest to home, they have a chance here. They have a strong presence in the Baltimore area on a perennial basis, having four players on their current roster from Dennis-Sutton's high school.

