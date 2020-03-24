G5 Recruiting: Player Profile - 2021 WR, Elijah Metcalf

There are levels to the recruiting game. For every four and five star there are hundreds of players waiting for mid-major scholarship offers. And then there's that middle area.

The player that is being flooded with mid-major or Group of 5 offerings, and while the Power-5 schools may show interest, they still have yet to make that jump.

In the 2020 cycle, it was players like Ennis Rakestraw Jr. who didn't garner a Power-5 offer until October of his senior season. Players like Ladd McConkey who had offers from Army, Bucknell, Furman, and Georgia Southern until January of his senior year when Georgia and Vanderbilt came knocking.

Rakestraw Jr. ended up at Missouri, Ladd McConkey at Georgia.

In 2021, Elijah Metcalf just might be one of those players. We sat down with the Charlotte, North Carolina native to talk about what makes him the next guy to make the G5 to P5 jump.

With offers from Akron, Liberty, Georgia Southern, Austin Peay, Kent State, Army, Gardner Webb, UT Martin, and Richmond he's certainly received attention on the Mid Major scale, and he's done so by being a dynamic threat after the catch.

"In middle school, I used to play a little slotback, and they would just give me little handoffs. I think my first game I scored six touchdowns really just handing me the ball off every play. It was just, make one man miss and then you couldn't catch me."

Now at just 5'9, nearing 180 pounds, Metcalf plays the "X" receiver on the outside for Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte. Something that is typically designated for bigger receivers, yet the undersized Metcalf excelled last season for 1125 yards and 16 TDs as Junior. Something he accredits to his attitude:

"I think it's just me coming in with the mindset of having a chip on my shoulder. You know, I'm a short guy out there playing receiver, but you got to play like you're 6'4. You've got to want to go get the ball. Those 50/50 balls you gotta go catch em."

Following that stellar junior season, Hustle Inc. head coach, Tony Ballard reached out to Metcalf to encourage him to come to try out for the 7on7 squad in Atlanta. And not only did he make the Hustle Inc. squad, but it also wasn't long before evaluators like me were taking notes on this extremely explosive, quick twitched athlete by the name of Elijah Metcalf.

He spoke about his experience with Hustle Inc:

"It was a great experience. I just loved it. Coach Ballard told me to come up at the end of the season. He'd seen my film and said I was a heck of a player so he wanted me to come to try out. And it was great, the team embraced me. I just love the atmosphere over there and I wish we could have finished the season out with them. But just know every practice was competitive and each one on one was competitive. I just loved everything about Hustle Inc. and wish I could have played more years with them."

Hustle Inc's squad is not only known for dynamic wide receivers and top-flight quarterbacks, but they are also known for having some of the best defensive backs on the roster as well. Players like 4-star 2022 CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

"I ran a dig on Marquis and I caught it, but somehow he got his hand through and punched it out. He's long and a really good corner. Every practice I was just excited to go up there and face off against good talent."

As for the bigger programs that are showing some love Metcalfs' way, Wake Forrest, Duke, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina have expressed interest headed into his senior season.

It's turned into a waiting game at this point for Metcalf. As he put it, he's "waiting on someone to pull the trigger." But in the meantime, he's working to earn that jump:

"Every day just know I'm watching film, trying to see what I can do better by watching guys at the college level. Guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Just watching them and watching how they go up and attack the ball. Every day just getting ready for this upcoming season."

Here's a look at Elijah Metcalf's highlights from the 2019 season:

