One of the nation's premier offensive line prospects, Sham Umarov has committed to Tennessee over the likes of Georgia and Michigan State.

Umarov is one of the higher-ranked players in the state of Georgia, residing at Denmark high school. He's originally of Scandinavian decent, now in the states, Umarov burst onto the national recruiting scene heading into his junior season. Now, a rising senior, he will be taking his talents to Tennessee in college.

As for why, Umarov told SI All-American's Matt Ray it was about the communication and relationship with the Volunteers' staff:

“Just the way that the coaches are. Since the beginning, every coach I’ve spoken with has been the exact same and talked to me the exact same. Getting down to me committing, some of the other coaches were slowly picking up the communication with me. They are switching up like, ‘oh, let me start speaking to him more because he’s about to commit, so let’s try to win him over. But no, Coach Elarbee, Coach Golesh, Coach Houdie, Coach Abe, and Coach Heupel; they’ve all been the same throughout the whole recruiting process. The relationship we’ve built is just amazing. I love them because being around them makes me really comfortable. I feel like they’re very honest and open people. So, anything I have to say, they’re going to take it in respectfully and just always want to better me of course. That’s with every coach, but I just feel like it’s different with this coaching staff and Coach Elarbee.”

Georgia will continue to be selective with their limited remaining offensive line spots in the 2023 class. With Bo Hughley and Joshua Miller already committed in the class, there's limited room remaining for others to join.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

