Terrence Penick Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Terrence Penick, a 2026 linebacker, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to wrap up their 2026 recruiting class this week as early national signing day begins on Dec. 3. However, Georgia is not done making additions just yet. Terrence Penick, a linebacker in the class, has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Penick was previously committed to Coastal Carolina.

Penick is from Snellville, GA and is rated as a three-star prospect. He is also rated as the 1,714th-best player in the country, the 156th-best linebacker in the class and the 164th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Georgia recently extended an offer to Penick and that was one of the last dominos to fall before he announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs Continue to Add to an Already Loaded 2026 Recruiting Class

Penick now joins Nick Abrams and Elijah Littlejohn as the third linebacker to join Georgia's 2026 recruiting class. Penick has been committed to Coastal Carolina since June of this year. Littlejohn was previously committed to Penn State before flipping his commitment to the Dawgs.

Early national signing day is set to take place on Dec. 3-5. Smart and his staff have been known to flip some players late in the process, so it will be interesting to see if they have another big moved stored up their sleeves. A couple of years ago, it was KJ Bolden flipping from Florida State to Georgia on signing day.

Penick likely won't be the last addition Georgia makes to the class as the Bulldogs are still seeking after a couple of other prospects in the 2026 class. The biggest goal for Georgia now, though, is to make sure they hang on to the rest of their recruiting class and finish out with one of the nation's top classes again.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Kealan Jones, S

Jared Curtis, QB

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Jarmaine Mitchell, OL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Terrence Penick, LB

