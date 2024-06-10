Todd Robinson Announces College Commitment
The Georgia Bulldogs are keeping the momentum rolling on their 2025 recruiting class with their latest commitment.
As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to finally be paying off, as they have earned yet another commitment.
Todd Robinson, a running back from Valdosta, Georgia has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. According to 247 Sports, Robinson is a 4-star prospect who also runs track and field. His blazing speed and athletic abilities will make him a major contributor to the Bulldogs’ running back room.
With the addition of Robinson, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 12 players committed.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, ATH
