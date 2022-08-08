Georgia got off to a hot start in its 2024 class with commitments from 5-star TE Landen Thomas and 4-star WR Ny Carr. Now, they have added a 4-star RB in Tovani Mizell out of DeMatha Catholic (FL.)

Mizell broke onto the scene last season as a sophomore, where he finished with over 1,000 total yards of offense and 14 total TDs.

Ultimately he chose the University of Georgia over dozens of power five suitors. This commitment takes Georgia's class up to 18 prospects in the 2023 so far this cycle and now up to three commits in the 2024 class, continuing a streak of momentum as July comes to a close and the beginning of August nears.

Mizell ranks as a four-star recruit and ranks as the 5th best RB in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings...

Here's a look at Mizell's highlights:

Georgia Football 2023 Commitments

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

Georgia Football 2024 Commitments

Ny Carr, WR

Landen Thomas, TE

Tovani Mizell, RB

