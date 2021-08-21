BREAKING: Travis Shaw Makes College Decision

The top nose tackle in the 2022 class, Travis Shaw, made his college decision public the Saturday before the first weekend of College Football's return, which is termed "week zero."

The final four schools remaining in the recruitment were Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. With Clemson, North Carolina and Georgia being the rumored frontrunners for the top nose tackle in the country.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native announced Saturday that he would stay home and commit to the University of North Carolina. The Tarheels gained significant momentum through the summer after the NCAA lifted the dead period on all visits back in June.

Mack Brown's Tarheels were able to get Shaw, the top player in the state of North Carolina, on campus no less than three times throughout June. These visits helped the Heels sway the five-star nose tackle away from top programs like Clemson and Georgia.

Playing as an edge rusher at 310 pounds, he amazes many when turning on the tape because of his athleticism and fluid movement at his size. Aside from his size and explosive movement, his constantly high-effort level makes him stand out. Shaw has been an offensive tackle's nightmare throughout his time in high school football in North Carolina.

The loss of Shaw for Georgia is a significant one as they lose out on arguably the best potential replacement for senior nose tackle Jordan Davis. Georgia worked on selling Shaw on the Dawgs' ties in North Carolina; those very same ties brought Jordan Davis to Athens.

With Shaw off the board, Georgia will have to look elsewhere to find a nose tackle this class who could help replace the void that Jordan Davis will leave.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.